New director for CAP

Brodbeck Seeds donation to help offset costs for National Trail FFA

Bonish officially charged in NT incident

Preble business climate thriving

Dec. 19 fire in Eaton

Oxford City Council plans for new year

OXFORD — Oxford City Council met on Tuesday, Dec. 20, for a final meeting for 2016.During public comments resident Tom Hicks issued his complain...

Brodbeck Seeds donation to help offset costs for National Trail FFA

NEW PARIS — National Trail High School’s FFA chapter received a $500 donation from Brodbeck Seeds on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The chapter plans to...

Eaton City Council wraps up 2016

EATON — Eaton City Council met Monday, Dec. 19, to discuss end-of- year business.Council approved ordinances dealing with appropriations for fis...

2017 Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program opening

PREBLE & BUTLER COUNTIES — As the second highest awardee in the state, The Three Valley Conservation Trust (TVCT) has an estimated $496,854 ...

Prodigy Salon and Spa LLC held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 18. Owned by Jacob and Chelsea Sorrell, Prodigy is located in down...

Clerk of Courts announces temporary closure

EATON — Preble County Clerk of Courts Christopher Washington has announced temporary closing of Title Offices during a computer upgrade.The Preb...

Eagles drop third straight

Lady Eagles fall to St. Henry

Eagles drop third straight

OXFORD — Eaton’s boys’ basketball team struggled offensively on the road at Talawanda, dropping a third straight game, 52-27. The Ea...

Braves’ boys, girls get wins

OXFORD — Talawanda’s boys’ basketball team made it back-to-back wins on Friday, Dec. 23, defeating Harrison, 62-53. Earlier in the w...

Arrows deal first blow in SWBL play

CARLISLE — The Preble Shawnee Arrows gained an extra week to prepare for what amounted to the biggest game of the season thus far. They made the...

Balanced RedHawks topple Yellow Jackets

OXFORD — Jazz Smith’s career-high 17 points paced a balanced scoring effort in the Miami women’s basketball team’s 70-57 victo...

Talawanda basketball roundup

OXFORD — Talawanda’s boys’ basketball team made it three in a row on Tuesday, Dec. 27, defeating Monroe, 52-47. Talawanda used a nin...

Church rededicates facility

Events planned at Art Center

District library plans events

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County District Library recently released a list of its upcoming events.Kids and familiesEaton Library winter story t...

Birth announcements

Kaliyah Ray-Lynn TuckerCAMDEN — Sierra Sizemore announces the birth of her daughter, Kaliyah Ray-Lynn Tucker.Born Oct. 21, 2016, at McCullough-H...

Blood drive scheduled for Dec. 1

EATON – First Presbyterian Church in Eaton will host a blood drive Thursday, Dec. 1, from 1-7 p.m. in the Social Hall, 123 W. Decatur St.Communi...

Scouts hold special Thanksgiving meal

EATON — Boy Scout Troop 78 of Eaton recently held its annual “Turkey Cookout” on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Preble County Fairgrounds...

The Fist Southern Baptist Church in Camden joined hundreds of other collection centers for Operation Christmas Child Opening Day the week of Nov. 14-2...

Birth announcements

Layla-Rae NewlandCAMDEN – Jesse and Julie (Fishbaugh) Newland announce the birth of their daughter, Layla-Rae Ann Newland, on Oct. 1, 2016.Layla...

Bridges of Preble County: Christman

Harshman Bridge a survivor

Holding Wells Fargo accountable

Two new laws will save hundreds of millions of dollars

You might be surprised who the biggest landowner is in the United States. It’s the federal government. By a long shot. And thousands of properti...

Ohio Christmas magic

The magic of Christmas comes in many shapes and forms. I remember the shiny gloss of a purple-and-white J.C. Higgins bicycle at age 8. The next year w...

At the Speed of Science

The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible. In just the past thirty years, life expect...

Preble County Success Program helps with ‘Christmas for Kids’

Editor:The Preble County Success Program helped with “Christmas for Kids” this year. Over 400 children received Christmas gifts and goodie...

From the bench

COLUMBUS — In February 2004, the Supreme Court of Ohio moved from the Rhodes Office Tower into its new home on South Front Street in Columbus, m...

Loss of ‘5 of 8 rule’ will further harm students

New research from Policy Matters Ohio shows last year’s controversial elimination of the “5 of 8” rule further strains the stateR...

Somerville National Bank announces promotions

WEDI now heard on FM 105.5

Somerville National Bank announces promotions

SOMERVILLE — Somerville National Bank recently announced the promotion of three of its bank officers, Paul Taylor, David Ulrich, and Beverly Kol...

NMA names Butch Hildebrand director of sales

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA — National Merchants Association, a bankcard leader and merchant advocacy group, recently announced the appointment of Ohio...

Know your fireworks rules

OHIO — There’s the old joke: Independence Day is the holiday when we show how much we love our country by blowing up a small part of it.No...

Stop threats in advance

EATON — The Preble County Development Partnership and the Preble County Chamber of Commerce are hosting a free workshop: Cyber Threats, How to M...

Barnes takes different job route

EATON — Stephen Barnes didn’t go into the business for which his family is so well-known in the Eaton area, but he has come home to bring ...

