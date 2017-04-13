Red Bricks and Roses horse drawn carriage parade coming soon

OXFORD — Spring weather, beautiful flowers and elegant horses make for an unforgettable afternoon in Oxford, Ohio. On Saturday, May 6, Oxford will host the 6th annual Red Bricks and Roses horse drawn carriage parade.

The day begins at 8 a.m. with the seasonal opening of the award-winning Oxford Farmers’ Market Uptown. At 10 a.m. in the uptown Oxford Memorial Park, there will be a family festival complete with carriage rides, music from the Worley Boys, historic carriages on display and fun activities for all ages.

At noon, a parade of finely decorated horses and carriages will stroll through Uptown Oxford and Miami University’s campus.

The Red Bricks and Roses event ends with an open house at the Miami University Equestrian Center from 1-3 p.m. The center will be open for tours and riding demonstrations in association with Cincinnati Therapeutic Riding and Horsemanship. Additionally, children can enjoy derby themed crafts and activities for free.

