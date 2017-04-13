NEW PARIS — Twin Valley South’s boys’ and girls’ track teams swept the National Trail Blazer Relays on Tuesday, April 4.
The girls’ team collected 95 points, while the boys had 93 to win their respective titles.
Tri-County North girls were fourth with 65, while the host Blazers tallied 13 to finish sixth.
North’s boys placed fourth with 62 and Trail’s boys had 57 to finish sixth.
“Overall, a good start for our season,” Twin Valley South girls’ coach Glen Mabry said. “Got to see alot of girls gain experience. We tried some different combinations of athletes in some of the relays just to see how it would work out and also to build some team depth. Pleased with the performance and the effort of the team.”
Girls’ Results:
4×200 — 1, TVS, 53.59. 3. TCN A. 7. NT
4×100 — 3, TVS. 4. TCN
4×200 — 1, TVS, 1:55.66. 3. TCN A. 4. TCN B
4×400 — 1, TVS, 4:29.80. 3. TCN
800 Sprint Medley — 3, TCN A. 4. TCN B. 5. TVS. 8. NT
Distance Medley — 1, TVS, 15:57.62
4×100 Shuttle Hurdles — 2, TVS. 4. TCN
High jump — 1, TCN. 2, TVS
Long jump — 2, TCN. 3. TVS
Shot put — 3, TVS. 5, TCN.
Boys’ results:
4×100 — 2, TCN. 5. TVS. 6. NT
4×100 Ironman — 2, NT. 5. TVS. 6. TCN
4×200 — 1, TVS, 1:39.90. 3. TCN. 6. NT
4×400 — 1, TVS, 3:40.34. 4. NT. 7. TCN
4×800 — 2, TVS. 3. NT. 5. TCN
800 Sprint Medley — 2, TVS. 4. TCN. 6. NT
Distance Medley — 2, NT. 5. TCN. 7. TVS
4×110 Shuttle Hurdles — 1, TVS, 1:01.79. 2. TCN. 3. NT
High jump — 1, TVS. 4. TCN
Long jump — 1, TVS. 2. TCN
Shot put — 1, TVS. 4. NT. 5. TCN
Discus — 1, TVS. 3. NT. 5. TCN
