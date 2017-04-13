NEW PARIS — Twin Valley South’s boys’ and girls’ track teams swept the National Trail Blazer Relays on Tuesday, April 4.

The girls’ team collected 95 points, while the boys had 93 to win their respective titles.

Tri-County North girls were fourth with 65, while the host Blazers tallied 13 to finish sixth.

North’s boys placed fourth with 62 and Trail’s boys had 57 to finish sixth.

“Overall, a good start for our season,” Twin Valley South girls’ coach Glen Mabry said. “Got to see alot of girls gain experience. We tried some different combinations of athletes in some of the relays just to see how it would work out and also to build some team depth. Pleased with the performance and the effort of the team.”

Girls’ Results:

4×200 — 1, TVS, 53.59. 3. TCN A. 7. NT

4×100 — 3, TVS. 4. TCN

4×200 — 1, TVS, 1:55.66. 3. TCN A. 4. TCN B

4×400 — 1, TVS, 4:29.80. 3. TCN

800 Sprint Medley — 3, TCN A. 4. TCN B. 5. TVS. 8. NT

Distance Medley — 1, TVS, 15:57.62

4×100 Shuttle Hurdles — 2, TVS. 4. TCN

High jump — 1, TCN. 2, TVS

Long jump — 2, TCN. 3. TVS

Shot put — 3, TVS. 5, TCN.

Boys’ results:

4×100 — 2, TCN. 5. TVS. 6. NT

4×100 Ironman — 2, NT. 5. TVS. 6. TCN

4×200 — 1, TVS, 1:39.90. 3. TCN. 6. NT

4×400 — 1, TVS, 3:40.34. 4. NT. 7. TCN

4×800 — 2, TVS. 3. NT. 5. TCN

800 Sprint Medley — 2, TVS. 4. TCN. 6. NT

Distance Medley — 2, NT. 5. TCN. 7. TVS

4×110 Shuttle Hurdles — 1, TVS, 1:01.79. 2. TCN. 3. NT

High jump — 1, TVS. 4. TCN

Long jump — 1, TVS. 2. TCN

Shot put — 1, TVS. 4. NT. 5. TCN

Discus — 1, TVS. 3. NT. 5. TCN

http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BLAZER-1.jpg http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BLAZER-2.jpg http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BLAZER-3.jpg http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BLAZER-4.jpg Twin Valley South’s girls’ track team won the Blazer Relays on Tuesday, April 4, with 95 points. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BLAZER-5.jpg Twin Valley South’s girls’ track team won the Blazer Relays on Tuesday, April 4, with 95 points. Twin Valley South’s boys’ track team took home first place at the Blazer Relays with 93 points. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BLAZER-6.jpg Twin Valley South’s boys’ track team took home first place at the Blazer Relays with 93 points.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.