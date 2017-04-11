Eagles end week at 7-1

EATON — Eaton’s varsity baseball team continues to roll in 2017. The Eagles were limited by weather, completing just three of the five scheduled games, but ended the week with a 7-1 record.

Eaton also remains unbeaten in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern division. A win over Franklin upped the Eagles’ SWBL record to 3-0.

What started out as a low-scoring game on Monday, turned into a high-scoring finish on Tuesday as Eaton battled Franklin. Eaton rallied in extra innings and picked up an 8-7 win.

The game started on Monday, April 3, but due to weather conditions, had to be suspended after a few innings. The two teams resumed play on Tuesday, finishing the previous game before starting a second game already scheduled.

Pitching dominated the game on Monday as both teams struggled to get going offensively. Eaton senior Trevor Pittman kept the Wildcats in check until the game was suspended with Eaton down 2-1.

Both offenses picked up the pace when the game was resumed the next day. Franklin extended their lead forcing the Eagles to come from behind. Eaton tied the game, sending it into extra innings and came away with an 8-7 win in the ninth.

Jordan Lewis picked up the win on the mound pitching one scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Offensively, senior Lew Bowser picked up three hits in the game, including a double. Bowser’s RBI single in the ninth inning drove in the winning run.

Gyhe Wilson was 2-for-5 with a single and a double. Blake Curry was 2-for-4 for with a double and reached base three times. Trevor Pittman was also reached three times with a single and two walks. Donnie Nicodemus also added a double.

Due to the extra inning finish and the late start of the second game, it was suspended and will be restarted at a later date.

On Saturday, “Mother Nature” provided sunshine and dry conditions allowing the Eagles to host a double-header with Twin Valley South. Eaton dominated the two-game set defeating TVS 10-0 and 13-5.

Austin Day got the win for Eaton throwing six innings of shutout baseball allowing just two hits and striking out five.

Offensively, Donnie Nicodemus had two doubles and Henry Durham also had a double.

In the second game, Alex Rowe for the win on the mound. Ghye Wilson and Bradley Curry each had doubles.

Eaton was scheduled to travel to Brookville on Monday, April 10, and then host the Blue Devils on Wednesday. They are set to play at Tippecanoe on Thursday and host a double-header with Kenton Ridge on Saturday.

