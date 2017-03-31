Homicide, car thefts investigated

NEW PARIS — At press time, Thursday, March 30, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and New Paris Police Department were investigating the death of a New Paris man, after police found him deceased in his residence, Tuesday evening, March 28.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, New Paris PD was dispatched to 514 Cardinal Hill Drive at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, to conduct a welfare check at the request of family members after the homeowner had not been heard from in a couple of days.

Upon arrival, the victim, Travis Bourne, 34, of the Cardinal Hill Drive address, was found inside the residence and pronounced dead.

PCSO and NPPD units remained on the scene for nearly six hours processing the scene for evidence, Simpson reported. The scene was held overnight and detectives returned late Wednesday morning for additional follow-up.

Bourne was removed to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton where an autopsy was performed Wednesday morning.

“This incident is being investigated as a homicide,” Simpson reported.

Investigators continued their investigation throughout the day. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6262.

Investigators from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and New Paris Police are also seeking the public’s assistance in locating two vehicles related to the homicide investigation in New Paris. Both vehicles belong to the victim and are missing from the residence.

The first is a silver 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier four-door with Ohio license plate GVF4919. The second is a grey 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo two-door with Ohio license plate EEN3387.

Investigators are also seeking anyone who may have had contact with the victim over the past weekend or could provide information regarding this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6262.

Information can also be left by calling on the PCSO tip line at 937-683-8047 or using the PCSO website, www.preblecountysheriff.org to leave an anonymous tip.

Preble County and New Paris law enforcement officials searching for a four-door, silver, 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier bearing Ohio registration GVF4919. This photo is not the exact vehicle, but is similar to the vehicle officials are searching for. This vehicle was stolen from New Paris, sometime in the last week and is possibly related to this homicide. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_1PCSOCavalier.jpg Preble County and New Paris law enforcement officials searching for a four-door, silver, 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier bearing Ohio registration GVF4919. This photo is not the exact vehicle, but is similar to the vehicle officials are searching for. This vehicle was stolen from New Paris, sometime in the last week and is possibly related to this homicide. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_1PCSOLOGO.jpg Preble County and New Paris law enforcement officials are also searching for a two-door, gray 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo bearing Ohio registration EEN3387. This photo is not the exact vehicle, but is similar to the vehicle officials are searching for. This vehicle was also stolen from New Paris, sometime in the last week and is possibly related to this homicide. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_1PSCOMonteCarlo.jpg Preble County and New Paris law enforcement officials are also searching for a two-door, gray 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo bearing Ohio registration EEN3387. This photo is not the exact vehicle, but is similar to the vehicle officials are searching for. This vehicle was also stolen from New Paris, sometime in the last week and is possibly related to this homicide. Bourne http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_1PCSO_Travis-Bourne.jpg Bourne

New Paris man found dead

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.