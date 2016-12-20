One arrested for counterfeit money

OXFORD —A 22-year-old Oxford resident was arrested last week on charges stemming from counterfeit money and drugs.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Oxford Police detectives executed a search warrant at 416 University Ave. as a result of an investigation into the use of counterfeit twenty dollar bills at various businesses in Oxford.

Detectives located 32 counterfeit twenty dollar bills at the residence, according to Chief John Jones. During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, over 400 suspected Xanax pills were also located.

The suspect, Nikolaus F. Lehnertz, 22, was charged with five counts of forgery, a fifth degree felony; five counts of criminal simulation, a first degree misdemeanor; and one count of possession of criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.

An additional drug charge may be filed pending analysis by the crime lab, according to Jones.

