Eagles win three in a row

EATON — Eaton’s varsity baseball team bounced back from a four-game setback, winning three in a row last week. The wins keep the Eagles in the hunt for the SWBL Southwestern Division title with a 7-2 mark in league play.

Oakwood remains atop the division standings at 7-0. They are followed by Eaton, Franklin and Monroe, all three with two division losses. Eaton has a scheduling advantage as the Eagles still have two games with Oakwood and a suspended game with Franklin remaining to be played.

Eaton is scheduled to play five straight non-league games before finishing the regular season with home and away contests against Oakwood. They were scheduled to play Arcanum, Milton Union and Carlisle on three straight days starting Monday, April 23 – all three on the road.

They are set to return home on Saturday against Coldwater and will host Tri-County North on the following Monday.

After dropping their fourth straight game at Monroe on Monday, April 17, Eaton bounced back to win three in a row — all in the SWBL. That included a 6-5 win at home against Monroe on the following day.

“(On Monday), I felt like we did not compete like we should have,” coach Patrick Flanagan said. “We only managed to scrap together a few hits and did not play defense real well. Monroe is a good team and we cannot make the mistakes we made against a good team.

“We were a completely different team Tuesday. We had a lot of energy and the guys competed the whole game!”

Ghye Wilson pitched the final two innings for the Eagles and picked up the win.

Eaton ended the week with back-to-back wins over Valley View. They defeated the Spartans at home on Wednesday, 9-5, and then picked up a win on the road on Friday, 10-5.

On Wednesday, Eaton pitched the combination of Brandon Miller (three innings) and Alex Roe (four innings).

“Brandon did exactly what we needed him to do. He gave us a chance to win the ball game and I was extremely proud of him.

“Alex Roe threw great! He did not allow a run in his 4 innings of work. He has been a nice addition to our pitching staff and has given us some big innings this year.

“(Offensively), we had some big hits in some key situations.”

Eaton again used a combination of arms in the win over the Spartans on Friday. Austin Day threw four innings, giving up 2 runs. He earned the win. Wilson, Donnie Nicodemus and Trevor Pittman each threw an inning as well.

Colton Gray was 3-for-4 with three doubles. Henry Durham and Pittman each had home runs.

“After a tough week, in a grueling schedule, I felt like the boys did a great job of staying focused and working hard.” Flanagan added.

“After our loss against Monroe on Monday, it would have been easy for them to lay down and give up on the rest of the week. Instead, they came out with some fire on Tuesday and turned their week around!

“That shows a lot about the character of these young men and the character of this team. It was a full team effort and I think our guys are buying into their roles.”

Eaton is now 10-5 overall.

http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_EATON-BB-1-2.jpg Eaton ended the week with back-to-back wins over Valley View. They defeated the Spartans at home on Wednesday, 9-5, and then picked up a win on the road on Friday, 10-5. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_EATON-BB-2-2.jpg Eaton ended the week with back-to-back wins over Valley View. They defeated the Spartans at home on Wednesday, 9-5, and then picked up a win on the road on Friday, 10-5. After dropping their fourth straight game at Monroe on Monday, April 17, Eaton bounced back to win three in a row — all in the SWBL. That included a 6-5 win at home against Monroe. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_EATON-BB-3-2.jpg After dropping their fourth straight game at Monroe on Monday, April 17, Eaton bounced back to win three in a row — all in the SWBL. That included a 6-5 win at home against Monroe. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_EATON-BB-4-2.jpg http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_EATON-BB-5.jpg