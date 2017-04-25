South tops Stoltz invite

EATON — Eaton’s Dean Stoltz Invitational brings teams from around the Miami Valley and beyond to Eaton High School, allowing local teams to see expanded competition. This year’s meet was held on Friday, April 21.

The 13-team meet included squads from more than two hours away and also from across the state line.

“It was a very competitive meet on the men and women’s side,” Eaton coach Randy Mckinney said.

“I am really happy that we are able to bring in Bryan from Northwest Ohio — they traveled two and a half hours to get here – along with Richmond, Hagerstown and Union County from Indiana. Then with Versailles, Twin Valley South, Oakwood, Harrison, Preble Shawnee, Carlisle, Dixie and Brookville in the meet it made for a very competitive meet in all events.”

“We got lucky with the weather even though it did cool down and we got little rain in the last couple hours of the meet. Luckily the weather did hold out and we managed to get the entire meet in before any heavy rain set in for the night.”

Twin Valley South’s women’s track team highlighted local performances. The Lady Panthers finished second in the 13-team field. Eaton and Preble Shawnee were also among the local teams competing.

South’s Mylan Crews and Madison Wright highlighted the team’s top performers. Each took first place in two events helping the Lady Panthers to the runner-up spot with 115 points. Versailles claimed first place in the women’s standings with 147.

Crews topped the field in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.80. She also claimed the top spot in the 200-meter dash in 26.65. In addition to her individual events, she also ran a leg in the 4×100- and 2×200-meter relays which placed second.

Madison Wright placed first in the 1600- and 800-meter runs. She finished the 1600 in 5:32.79 and the 800 in 2:31.99. She also ran in the Lady Panthers’ 4×800-meter relay which also took first place.

With Crews and Wright topping the individual honors for Twin Valley South, the TVS relay teams also performed well. The Lady Panthers claimed second place finishes in the 4×100-meter relay (Madison Johnson, Sidney Mowell, Hosanna Craft and Crews) and the 4×200-meter relay (Abby Beneke, Grace Stewart, Mowell and Crews).

South’s 4×800-meter relay team finished first (Madison Wright, Megan Wright, Creech and Zoe Utsinger).

Eaton’s Seth Gard and Chase Smith highlighted the Eagles’ performances. Gard finished second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:53.8.

Smith placed second in the discus with a throw of 135’. He also finished fourth in the shot put at 45’7”.

The Eagles’ mens’ team finished 10th overall. The Lady Eagles finished 9th. Twin Valley South’s mens’ team finished 7th overall.

Versailles topped the standings in both the men’s and women’s events.

