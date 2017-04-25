Eaton finishes SWBL play 6-6

EATON — Eaton’s softball team closed out the league portion of its schedule last week by playing half its divisional games in a stretch of six days.

With a doubleheader sweep of Oakwood on Saturday, April 22, the Eagles finished the week 4-2 to complete Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division play at 6-6. Eaton is 14-8 overall with five regular season games remaining over the final two weeks of the season.

The week got off to a slow start as the Eagles fell to SWBL co-leader Monroe, 7-1, on Monday, April 17 at Monroe and 14-3 on Tuesday in a home contest.

Eaton got back in the win column with a 10-0, 5-inning, win over visiting Valley View on Wednesday. On Friday, Eaton traveled to Valley View and completed a season sweep of the Spartans with an 8-2 victory.

On Saturday, the Eagles hosted Oakwood and came away with a 14-0 win in 5-innings and a 16-4 win in 6-innings.

Eaton is scheduled to play three games this week. They were schedule to play at Milton-Union on Tuesday, April 25 and will travel to Carlisle on Wednesday. The Eagles will close out the week with a home contest with Dixie on Friday.

The following week, Eaton will host Tri-County North on Monday, May 1, and Covington on Friday, May 5. The game with Troy, scheduled for Thursday, May 4, has been canceled.

The Eagles will learn their postseason path on Sunday, April 30.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH