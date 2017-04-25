Panthers drop one, pick up two

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South’s baseball team won a pair of Cross County Conference games last week, defeating Ansonia (6-5) and Franklin-Monroe (8-7) and suffering a 1-0 setback to Dayton Christian.

South began the week with the loss to DC.

DC scored the game’s lone run in the fourth innning.

TVS had four hits on the evening, but left runners stranded on second and third with only one out in the sixth inning. Another key play to go against the Panthers was having a runner thrown out trying to steal home in the fourth inning.

Buddy Henderson was 2-for-3. Willy Bowman pitched four innings and allowed one run. Henderson threw two shutout innings.

“We pitched well enough and played well enough defensively. Unfortunately, we couldn’t come up with timely hits and we need to get better at situational hitting to get runs in,” South coach Cory Bassler said.

On Tuesday, TVS scored two runs in the second, one in the fourth, three in the sixth to earn the win.

Ryan Bassler hit a go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 6-5 lead.

In addition to Ryan Bassler’s double, Ryan Johnson was 2-for-3 with and RBI and a run; Cade Cottingim was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBI.

Ryan Bassler also picked up the win for TVS on the mound after coming in as relief in the top of the sixth with no outs and the bases loaded, before closing it out in the seventh.

“Even though we didn’t play our best, it was nice seeing us hang in there and come through late in the game like we did. Getting out of the jam in the sixth, relatively speaking, as it could have been a lot worse, was big for us and gave us a chance to stay in the game and win it,” Cory Bassler said.

Against F-M, South nearly let a big lead get away. The Panthers scored one in the second, another in the third, two in fourth, two in fifth, one in sixth, and one in seventh. The Jets rallied for four in the seventh before South closed the door on the comeback.

Ryan Bassler had an RBI single in fourth, and a game-winning RBI double in the seventh. Hunter Bennett had an RBI single in the first. Ryan Johnson had an RBI single in the fourth. Buddy Henderson added an RBI single in the fifth and Jared Cottingim contributed an RBI single in the fourth, stealing third and scoring on a throwing error in the sixth.

Ryan Bassler was 3-for-5 with a game-winning double and two RBI. Buddy Henderson was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Jared Cottingim went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Willy Bowman was 1 for 2 with a double and a run, Hunter Bennett was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Ryan Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double, run, and RBI. Cade Cottingim added three walks and two runs scored. Travis Lovely picks up with win in one inning of relief.

“Our guys showed some resiliency tonight after blowing a four-run lead in the seventh. Was proud to see us come back and get the win in the seventh and weather the storm,” Cory Bassler said. “We had a few opportunities to really blow it open but we kind of bit ourselves on the foot too many times and didn’t do a good enough job of scoring runs when given the opportunities. All in all, was a good win against a very solid team.”

South improves to 5-6 overall and 4-3 in CCC.

South was scheduled to play Covington on Tuesday. They are to host Miami East on Wednesday and travel to Arcanum on Friday before closing out the week by hosting Dixie for a doubleheader.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.