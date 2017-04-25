Shawnee tennis now 3-8 overall

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee’s boys’ tennis team picked up a much needed win against visiting Dixie on Friday, April 21.

The Arrows won both doubles matches and at first singles for a 3-2 win.

Singles:

1) Pierce Elliott (PS) d. Jacob Foster 6-0, 6-1.

2) Mason Swigart (D) d. Hayden Brown 6-4, 6-0.

3) Nathan Scurlock (D) d. Austin Carter 6-7 (5) , 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles:

1) Alec Hamblin/Chris Allen (PS) d. Preston Pietrzak/Steven Brock 6-1, 6-0

2) Malorie Plaugher/Brenden Whisman (PS) d. Molly Buxton/Alex Perminov 6-3, 6-2

“Our players put together some solid, smart tennis tonight to pick up a much needed league win. Both doubles teams played very well, controlling the net and making effective serve returns. Austin put together another tough three-setter but wasn’t quite able to pull off the win,” Shawnee coach Dave Hubbard said. “Pierce did what he does and that’s play aggressive, smart tennis. He had another very efficient match tonight. I was really happy with the overall effort by our team tonight.”

Elliott improved to 9-2, while the doubles team of Alec Hamblin and Chris Allen are now 5-4.

On Thursday, the Arrows dropped a league match at Waynesville, 4-1.

Singles:

1) Pierce Elliott (PS) d. Gerhig Habermehl 6-1, 6-0

2) James Schneider (W) d. Hayden Brown 6-2, 6-3

3) David Muth (W) d. Austin Carter 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

1) Ryan Teeters/Ben Muth (W) d. Alec Hamblin/Chris Allen 6-0, 6-1

2) Seth Sturgill/Mason Bone (W) d. Malorie Plaugher/Brenden Whisman 6-0, 6-1

On Wednesday, Shawnee hosted county rival Eaton and fell 4-1.

Singles:

1) Pierce Elliott (PS) d. Breven Perry 6-1, 6-0

2) Brad Kramer (E) d. Hayden Brown 6-2, 6-1

3) Cody Frizzell (E) d. Gunner Crank 6-1, 6-4

Doubles:

1) Andrew Collins/Branson Ball (E) d. Alec Hamblin/Chris Allen 6-2, 6-3

2) Dylan Hauser/John Altom (E) d. Malorie Plaugher/Brenden Whisman 6-2, 6-3

“Eaton has a very solid, complete team and they just flat beat us. Our players gave a great effort and fought hard, but Eaton was too good tonight. I want to commend them on their sportsmanship as well,” Hubbard said. “Pierce played an outstanding match to pick up our only individual match win of the night. He is really playing strong tennis and just continues to go about his business on his way to a great freshman season.”

Shawnee opened the week with a 3-2 loss at Lebanon.

Singles:

1) Pierce Elliott (PS) d. Evan Doughman 6-2, 6-1

2) Josiah Franer (L) d. Malorie Plaugher 6-0, 6-0

3) Keith Kordowski (L) d. Austin Carter 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

1) Alec Hamblin/Chris Allen (PS) d. Zack Newman/Joel Robinson 6-3, 6-1

2) Josh Newberg/Constantine Stroplos (L) d. Hayden Brown/Brenden Whisman 6-3, 6-3

“We continue to get great results from our first singles and first doubles positions, but can’t quite pick up that critical third point,” Hubbard said. “It came down to the second doubles match which was very competitive. We just came up a little short tonight.”

The Arrows, now 3-8 overall and 2-2 in the SWBL Buckeye Division, were scheduled to play Northridge on Tuesday, April 25, and at Trotwood-Madison on Wednesday for their only matches of the week.

Preble Shawnee’s Pierce Elliott returns a shot during his match against Eaton’s Breven Perry on Wednesday, April 19. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ps_tennis.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Pierce Elliott returns a shot during his match against Eaton’s Breven Perry on Wednesday, April 19.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

