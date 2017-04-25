North tightens grip on CCC lead

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North’s baseball team remained unbeaten in the Cross County Conference with a pair of key wins last week.

The Panthers improved to 8-0 in the CCC and solidified their grip on first place with a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Bethel and a 10-0 romp over Covington.

North closed out the week with a 5-4 win over Springfield Northwestern on Friday, April 21.

The Panthers opened the week by rallying from a 3-2 deficit against Bethel on Monday, April 18. The Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning and added the game winner in walk-off style in the bottom of the eighth.

North scored a run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead and led 2-1 after three innings. The Bees added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 3-2 lead.

Zach Edgin led the way, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Bailey Lairson added a pair of hits.

Tanner Booth pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits in picking up the win.

Against Covington, North scored a run in the first and added five more in the third for a 6-0 lead. The Panthers added a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings for the final margin.

North pitcher Chandler Sproles limited the Buccs to just one hit in his five innings of work on the mound.

Five Panthers collected at least two hits. Edgin was 2-for-3 and scored three runs. Wyatt Hutchins had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while Colin Whipp collected two hits. Bo Hendrickson had two hits and drove in three runs and Sproles added two doubles and drove in two runs.

North ended the week by rallying from a 4-1 defict to beat Northwestern, 5-4. The Panthers trailed 4-1 after two innings, but scored three times in the fourth to tie the game and scored the game-winner in the top of the seventh.

Hendrickson lead the way with three hits, including a triple. Sproles and Booth each had two RBIs.

North, now 11-5 overall on the season, was scheduled to play Arcanum on Monday, April 24 and Miami East on Tuesday in a pair of key CCC games. The Panthers are scheduled to play at National Trail on Friday, also a key CCC contest.

North will close out theweek by hosting Anna in a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

