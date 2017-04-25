Eagle tennis beats Brookville

EATON — Eaton’s boys’ tennis team wrapped up a busy week with a 5-0 win over visiting Brookville on Friday, April 21, at Eaton.

The two teams were scheduled to meet on Thursday, but the match was postponed due to poor weather conditions.

Fortunately the delay did not impact Eaton as they came ready to play. Eaton came out strong, but Brookville charged back in a couple of matches. Eaton, however, was able to hold off the Blue Devils in each match though.

At first singles, Eaton’s Breven Perry won against J. Ayers 6-1, 7-5.

At second singles, the Eagles’ Brad Kramer won against J. Penick 6-0, 6-1.

At third singles, Eaton’s Cody Frizzell beat J. Wilkerson 6-4, 6-0.

At first doubles, Eaton’s Andrew Collins and Branson Ball beat Williams and Ritchie 6-2, 0-6, 7-5.

At second doubles, the Eagles’ Dylan Hauser and John Altom beat Marburger and Lawson 6-0, 6-0.

The win improved the Eagles’ record to 7-2 overall and 2-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division.

On Wednesday, April 19, Eaton traveled to Preble Shawnee and came away with a 4-1 victory.

“We rebounded from a tough loss against Oakwood on Tuesday and played a really nice match and getting a win against County rival Preble Shawnee,” Eaton coach John Hitchcock said.

Eaton earned the victory by winning all courts except the first singles position.

At first singles, Breven Perry lost against Pierce Elliott 1-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Brad Kramer beat Hayden Brown 6-1, 6-1.

At third singles, Cody Frizzell downed Gunner Crank 6-1, 6-4.

At first doubles, Andrew Collins and Branson Ball beat Alec Hamblin and Chris Allen 6-2, 6-3.

At second doubles, Dylan Hauser and John Altom bounced Malorie Plaugher and Brenden Whisman in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

On Tuesday, April 18 at Oakwood, the Eagles suffered a 4-1 defeat.

At first singles, Breven Perry lost in three sets to Cassidy 0-6, 6-2, 1-6.

At second singles, Brad Kramer lost to Sam Lamont 0-6, 2-6.

At third singles, Cody Frizzell lost to Andrew Toussaint 1-6, 2-6

At first doubles, Andrew Collins and Branson Ball lost a heartbreaking three setter to Baker and Clark 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.

“They fought hard and gave themselves an opportunity for the win but Oakwood made key plays when they needed it the most,” Hitchcock said.

At second doubles, Dylan Hauser and John Altom earned Eaton’s only win by defeating Boyer and Connally 6-3, 6-3.

On Monday, April 17 at West Carrollton, Eaton cruised to a 5-0 win. Eaton lost just one game in the five matches.

At first singles, Breven Perry won against H. Fine 6-1, 6-0.

At second singles, Brad Kramer won against M. Mills 6-0, 6-0.

At third singles, Cody Frizzell won against E. Glasgow 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles Andrew Collins and Branson Ball won against L. Chides target and D. Hwang 6-0, 6-0.

At second doubles Dylan Hauser and John Altom won against A. Tenacious and T. Albrycht 6-0, 6-0.

Eaton was scheduled to play Centerville on Monday, April 24. The Eagles will host Dayton Christian on Wednesday and travel to Talawanda on Friday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.