Sports beat

Elementary Track and Field Meet

On May 6, the Tri-County North Track team will sponsor its third annual track meet for grades K-6th at the Tri-County North track complex. Kids will be able to participate in any three of the following events (relays count as one event and must already have own team of competitors organized before the start of the meet): softball throw, 9 a.m. 1st-3rd grade; standing broad jump, 9 a.m., 4th-6th grade; 800m run (two laps around the track), 10 a.m.; 100m dash, 10:30 a.m.; 4x100m relay, 10:45 a.m.; 400m dash (one lap around the track) 11 a.m.; 200m dash, 11:30 a.m.; 4x400m relay, noon.

Kids will be divided into two groups whom they will compete against, K-3rd grade and 4th-6th grade. Awards will be given to the top three in each event for each gender and group level. T-shirts are available if pre-registered by April 14. Donations will be accepted as an entry fee for spectators. Events will go on, rain or shine. Arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of a student’s event.

Sports physicals

Dayton Sports Medicine Institute, Kettering Health Network, Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Ohio, Preble County Medical Center and Preble County Chiropractic are collaborating to provide a full, comprehensive sports physical for Preble County athletes at Eaton, Twin Valley South, National Trail and Preble Shawnee schools entering grades 7-12 for the 2017-2018 school year. Dates will be: Thursday, May 4, from 6-9 p.m. or Wednesday, May 17, from 6-9 p.m. Pre-registration is required in your high school’s athletic department. Location: Preble County Medical Center, 450-B Washington-Jackson Road, Eaton. Cost is $10 paid at time of physical. (Cash or check only.)

Seeking basketball coach

Eaton High School is currently accepting applications for the position of Varsity Boys Basketball Coach. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education, pass a criminal background check upon request and meet other employment requirements. Interested applicants must apply online via the Dayton Area Consortium (http://www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us/) as well as send a letter of interest, resume, and list of professional references to Travis Miller, Athletic Director, [email protected] The position will remain open until filled.