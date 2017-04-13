Eaton boys take second at Ludlow

LUDLOW, KENTUCKY — Eaton’s boys’ track team placed second in the 11-team field at the Ludlow Track & Field Invitational on Saturday, April 8.

“This was the first time we have attended the Ludlow Invitational. I was looking for something different to open the season and the meet fit into our schedule very well. It was also an opportunity for us to compete against the top teams from the Northern Kentucky area,” Eaton coach Randy McKinney said. “Overall it was a unique invitational in a unique setting along the Ohio River.”

The Eagles tallied 78 points. Newport Central Catholic won the meet with 127 points.

For the girls, Eaton was 11th with 15 points.

McKinney’s squad entered the meet shorthanded.

“Spring break is great, but it comes at a bad time for the start of our track and field program. I am glad it is over and now we are into the season. This was really our first full team invitational of the season minus a few athletes that were taking the ACT or attending the CTC Prom on Saturday,” he said. “We competed against teams that have already been competing for about four weeks, but we competed very well overall.”

McKinney said the boys’ team responded well to the competition.

“It was a total team effort for us to open up a 12-point gap ahead of the third-place team (Villa Madonna Academy). I’m really pleased with the way our boys responded against some tough early season competition,” he said.

The girls’ team is still young, but McKinney is looing for good things from them this season.

“It was a tough field of competition for our girls. Overall we are a very young team with a lot of inexperience. I am pleased with the overall effort and attitude of the girls. It was a tough, but excellent meet for us to start the season,” he said. “Overall, it was a fun meet to start the season with for both teams. We got to sample the talent of Northern Kentucky high school track and field.”

Eaton was scheduled to host the Eaton Relays on Tuesday, April 11, and compete at the Twin Valley South Fred Durkle Invitational on Thursday.

