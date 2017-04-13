Shawnee sweeps Trail

NEW PARIS — Preble Shawnee and National Trail’s softball teams each went into their doubleheader on Saturday, April 8 riding winning streaks.

When the day was over, it was Preble Shawnee keeping its winning streak intact after sweeping both ends of the double header, 17-5 and 9-6, in a 9-inning affair in the second contest.

In the fist game, the Arrows came out swinging and scored 11 runs in the first three innings to take a commanding 11-4 lead.

For the game, Shawnee racked up 20 hits.

In the second game, Trail held a 4-1 lead after four innings, but gave up two runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh to fall behind 6-4. Trail rallied in the bottom of the seventh for a pair of runs to force extra innings. Shawnee took the lead for good in the top of the ninth with three runs to improve to 8-2 on the season.

The Arrows have now won eight straight.

With the losses, Trail fell to 5-3. Trail had its five-game winning streak snapped.

On Monday, April 3, Trail shutout Hagerstown (Ind.) 10-0. On Tuesday, Trail beat Mississinawa Valley, 16-5.

The Arrows, who lost their first two games of the season at Tri-Village, have been on a roll.

They beat Milton-Union twice, 3-2, then rolled over Twin Valley South 20-1 and 19-1.

Shawnee collected a big league win, 4-3, over Middletown Madison and crushed Dixie 27-5, before beating Trail.

Shawnee was scheduled t0 play Waynesville on Monday and Dixie on Tuesday. They will close out the week by hosting Carlisle on Friday.

For Trail, the Blazers were scheduled to play Centerville (Ind.) on Monday and Tri-Village on Tuesday. They will host Ansonia on Thursday and travel to Bethel on Friday to wrap up the week.

Preble Shawnee kept its winning streak intact after sweeping both ends of a double header with National Trail, 17-5 and 9-6.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

