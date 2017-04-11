Eaton starts season with 2 wins

EATON — Eaton’s tennis team opened the season with a pair of wins last week.

Eaton defeated Carroll 4-1 on Friday, April 7, after sweeping Dixie 5-0 on Tuesday, April 4.

Against Carroll, Breven Perry won against Evan Wise 6-0, 6-0 in first singles, while Brad Kramer beat Trey Blevins 6-1, 6-0 in second singles.

At third singles, the Eagles’ Cody Frizzell won by forfeit.

In double play, Eaton’s Dylan Hauser and John Altom won against Caleb Wowing and Gabe. Hunter 6-1, 6-0, while at first doubles, Andrew Collins and Branson Ball lost against Jonah Carter and Nick Gross 0-6, 5-7.

“The first doubles team faced the biggest challenge. Carroll’s doubles team actually combined their normal first and second singles players,” Eaton coach John Hitchcock said. “After making adjustments from the first set Eaton really pushed them and even put themselves two points away from winning the second set but could not capitalize on it.”

In the opening match of the season, Eaton won all five matches in straight sets.

Perry won against Jacob Foster 6-1, 7-6 (7-5). Kramer won against Mason Swigart 6-4, 6-1 and Frizzell beatNathan Scurlock 6-1, 6-1.

Collins and Ball cruised to a win over Preston Pietrotta and Alex Pernway 6-0, 6-0.

Hauser and Altom beat Molly Burton and Austin Guering 6-1, 6-0.

“Breven Perry hung tough in the 2nd set after giving up a 5-2 lead. He was able to avoid going to a third set by playing tough in the tiebreaker,” Hitchcock said. “Brad Kramer overcame a slow start and a 4-1 deficit in the first set and won five straight games to close out the set. From there he controlled the second set.”

Eaton was scheduled to play Northridge on Monday, April 10 and Bellbrook on Tuesday. They are scheduled to travel to Lemon-Monroe on Thursday to close out in the week.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.