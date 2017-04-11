Arrows beat L-M, 4-1

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee’s tennis team picked up its first win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Lemon-Monroe.

The Arrows won both doubles matches in straight sets and took two of three singles matches as they improved to 1-2 on the season.

Shawnee suffered its losses to Miami Valley (5-0) and Chaminade Julienne (4-1).

Against Monroe, the Arrows Pierce Elliott beat Drew Gadd 6-0, 6-0 in first singles, while Hayeden Brown lost 6-3, 6-2 at second doubles. Shawee won at third singles by forfeit.

In doubles play, Alec Hamblin and Chris Allen (PS) defeated Jude Weidner and Paola Dongo 6-3, 6-0 in first doubles, while Malorie Plaugher and Brenden Whisman defeated Osric Wong and Elaina Gadd 6-1, 6-2 in second doubles.

“It was nice to end the week on a high note picking up our first win,” Shawnee coach Dave Hubbard said. “Our players put together some pretty solid tennis considering the gusty conditions. I am really proud of their efforts tonight.”

Against Miami Valley, Elliot suffered a 6-3, 6-2 setback to Colton Morehart. Allen fell at second singles , 6-2, 6-1, to Michael Perevozchikov and Brown was swept 6-0, 6-0 Reece Quigley.

In doubles, Makul Sharma and Niyanth Reddy (MVS) defeated Plaugher and Austin Carter (PS) 6-0, 6-0 and at second doubles, Joe Keller and Amin Ahmed (MVS) beat Gunner Crank and Jackson Carter (PS) 6-0, 6-0.

“Miami Valley is probably the strongest D-II team in our area so we knew the reality of how tough this match would be,” Hubbard said. “We were missing two of our regular varsity players (tonight) and that made it even tougher. All-in-all, our players did a nice job against some great players, particularly at the first and second singles positions. Pierce had an outstanding effort against a player who was a state qualifier last year, breaking his serve four times and just missing a fifth break in the last game of the match. Chris played very well also and had a good number of hard fought, contested points”.

Against CJ, Elliot was the lone Arrow player to record a win. He swept Will Marshall 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Dominic Rougeux (CJ) beat Allen (PS) 6-1, 6-0 and at third singles, the Eagles Andrew Hartley (CJ) topped Carter 6-0 6-0.

At first doubles, CJ’s Hunter Johns and Joe Allaive bested the duo of Hamblin and Brown 6-2, 6-2 and at second doubles, Nick Hinne and Cole Breeding beat Whisman and Plaugher (PS) 6-2, 6-0.

“This was obviously not the start we were looking for but CJ is a very solid team,” Hubbard said. “Pierce played a very strong and complete match to start off his high school career. He did an outstanding job to pick up our only individual match win.”

Shawnee was scheduled to play Valley View on Monday, April 10 and Milton-Union on Tuesday, April 11. The Arrows are scheduled to host Dayton Christian on Wednesday and will travel to Carlisle on Thursday to close out the week.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056, or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

