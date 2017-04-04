TVS ready for success

WEST ALEXANDIA — As Glen Mabry enters his 28th season as track coach at Twin Valley South, he is optimisitc about what the upcoming season has in store.

“If we can stay healthy, I believe we can have a successful season. We have the experience from last year to build upon,” he said. “I expect the seniors to lead the team but we need the underclassmen to fill important roles.”

The Panthers are coming off a season in which they placed second in the Cross County Conference, were district champions and won numerous other invitationals.

And several athletes are returning.

Back are state qualfiers Mylan Crews (100 and 200), the entire 4×800 relay team of Madison Wright, Megan Wright, Grace Stewart and Abby Creech, in addition to most of the 4×200 team of Crews, Stewart and Beneke.

Mabry is also expecting good things from freshman Zoe Utsinger in the jumps and distance races as well as sophomore Madison Johnson in the long jump and sprints.

The veteran coach said he expects his team of 20, led by four seniors (Madison Wright, Megan Wright, Beneke and Creech) to work hard everyday.

“Compete hard each day to get better and if we can do that success will follow,” he said.

South was scheduled to compete at the Blazer Relays, hosted by National Trail, on Tuesday, April 4, before traveling to Waynesville on Friday, April 7.

The Panthers will host their own invitational on Thursday, April 13.

