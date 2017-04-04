Stingrays’ conditioning to start soon

PREBLE COUNTY — If the snow has all melted and the weather is starting to turn warm, then Stingrays’ season is fast approaching.

Swimmers are encouraged to grab a friend and have some fun swimming and meeting new friends on the Stingrays. The Stingrays will start conditioning April 10 and conditioning runs through June 1 at the Preble YMCA.

Conditioning times for ages 10 and under is 4:30-5:30 p.m., ages 11-18 the time is 5:20-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. There will be two different sessions: session one April 10-May 4, and session two, May 8-June 1. The cost for one session is $45 or $80 if swimmers sign up for both sessions.

If families have more than one child and sign up for both sessions, the cost for the second child is $40 for one session or $70 for both sessions, and for three or more the cost is $35 per child and $50 for both sessions.

It is not a requirement to do conditioning to be on the Stingrays team.

The Stingrays are building on a very successful 2016 season. There were 121 swimmers; and they went 5 and 2 in dual meets, won one invitational and was the small team champion at the SOSL Championships.

Coach Dave Montgomery is back for his second year as head coach. He hopes to get many of the swimmers into the water early to have them ready for another summer season of great swimming.

The Preble County Stingrays is open to any swimmers interested in developing their swimming skills and having a fun time doing it. This year, the season runs June 5-July 15, with seven dual meets and two invitationals and the Southern Ohio Swim League Championships.

Anyone with questions may call David Montgomery at 533-3893 or email [email protected]