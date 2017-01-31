Talawanda girls win 5th straight

Talawanda’s girls’ basketball team won its fifth game in a row and twelfth overall on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Lady Braves hosted Mount Healthy and cruised to the win, 49-18. The win in Southwestern Ohio Conference play keeps Talawanda in second place in the standings at 7-2. Edgewood leads the conference and remains unbeaten in the SWOC, 9-0. The Lady Braves are scheduled to travel to Edgewood on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Emma Wright led the team with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Addie Brown added 13 points. Katlynn Woodruff pulled down 10 boards. Pictured, Wright fires up a 3-pointer during the Braves’ contest last week.

