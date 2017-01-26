North boys drop two

LEWISBURG — What might have been the toughest weekend on the schedule for Tri-County North’s boys’ basketball team proved to be just that.

The Panthers played two of the area’s best teams — Tri-Village and Carlisle — and came away with a pair of losses.

One lopsided. One not.

On Friday, against T-V, North fell behind 25-3 after the first quarter and never fully recovered, suffering a 73-26 loss.

“We, unfortunately, had no answer to stop (Gavin) Richards and (Trace) Couch. We didn’t shoot the ball — it was awful, 19 percent for the game. Overall, a rough game but definitely a learning experience for the program,” North coach Joe Smith said.

Zach Edgin led North with six points.

Smith thought his team bounced back well the next night, despite losing 54-44 to the visiting Indians.

“Saturday night against Carlisle I was very impressed with how we came out and played as a team. We stuck to the game plan and finally looked like a team who has worked hard everyday,” Smith said. “We had the lead at halftime knowing they would come out giving us their best in the third (quarter). Unfortunately, we weren’t able to score like we would have liked to. But for us to come back Saturday and compete like we did I was super proud of this team.”

North led 19-16 at the half, but was outscored 21-9 in the third.

The Panthers were scheduled to play Dixie on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and host Newton on Friday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

