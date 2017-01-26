Blazers fall to Ansonia, Shawnee

NEW PARIS — National Trail lost a hard-fought contest to Preble Shawnee, 57-51, Saturday, Jan. 21.

National Trail led most of the first half, powered by a balanced scoring attack and an inspired rebounding effort from Kaleb Deaerdorff, who finished with 12 boards on the night.

The Arrows’ Samuel Agee, Tyler Worley, and Austin Moore all came off the bench and buried threes in the decisive 22-12 third quarter that put Shawnee up for good.

The Arrows’ lead reached 11 early in the fourth before the Blazers mounted a comeback, cutting the lead to 53-51 following a Peyton Harrison 3-pointer with 54 seconds left.

Shawnee’s Levi Lewis hit four free throws down the stretch to seal the win for the Arrows.

Shawnee coach Dale Spitler Jr. said Lewis is becoming a consistent scorer for his team and Agee, just a freshman, gave the team a much needed spark in the third quarter with two three pointers. Spitler noted his bench really contributed and all 10 players scored.

Shawnee was led by Lewis’s 13 points. Peyton Harrison had 15, Dalton Mason 13, and Travis Hunt 10 for National Trail.

On Friday, Trail struggled in a 65-43 loss at Ansonia. The Blazers were paced by Weston Haws with 12 points and Travis Hunt with 10. Ansonia was led by Caleb Sink with 22 and Hunter Muir with 21.

The Blazers trailed 13-10 after one and 28-19 at the half. In the second half, Trail was outscored 37-24, including 24-13 in the final quarter.

The Blazers are scheduled to host Tri-Village on Friday, Jan. 27, before traveling to Dixie on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

