Eaton graduate scores season-high in IU East win

RICHMOND, INDIANA — The Indiana University East women’s basketball team remained unbeaten in River States Conference play with a 97-61 home victory against Cincinnati Christian University on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The No. 21 Red Wolves (18-4, 9-0) won their eighth in a row and have opened up a three-game lead in the conference standings at the midway point of the league schedule.

Eaton High School graduate Libby Springmier led the Red Wolves with a season-high 17 points, connecting on 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-3 from behind the arc.

Three other players reached double figures in the game and the Red Wolves picked up 23 assists.

“We’ve always been about playing team basketball and finding the open person, so if one player’s shot isn’t falling, we will find whose shot is falling. Our team offense is really good at working the ball around until we find open shots,” Springmier said of the game and the team dishing out 23 assists on 34 made field goals.

Springmier is a sophomore at IU East. Last season with the Red Wolves she averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 33 games. She also scored a season-high 22 points and set a school record for 3-point field goals in a game without a miss (six) in a win against West Virginia University Institute of Technology on Dec. 8, 2015.

As a senior at EHS, she averaged 10 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game to help Eaton to a 21-4 season and an SWBL championship.

