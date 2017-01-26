Eagles improve to 7-2

JAMESTOWN — Eaton’s wrestling team improved its record to 7-2 after splitting a pair of dual matches this past weekend at Greeneview.

The Eagles beat National Trail 36-27 and dropped a meet to Troy Christian, 40-32.

Three Eagles went undefeated — Wade Monebrake, Chris Weadick and Spencer Reynolds.

“Now we move in to a busy two weeks,” Eaton coach Mark Silvers said.

Eaton is scheduled to host the first round of the state duals on Wednesday, Jan. 25, beginning at 6 p.m.

The will wrestle Cincinnati Indian Hill in the first round while Cincinnati Reading will compete against Hamilton Badin. The two winners will then meet for the right to advance to next week’s regional semifinals and finals at a site yet to be determined.

This weekend, the Eagles will host the 47th annual Sam Ridder Eaton Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. Wrestling will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and then Saturday at 10 a.m. with the finals scheduled for approximately 4 p.m.

“There will be 21 teams and there will be some great competition,” Silvers said.

Eaton’s Spencer Reynolds battled M. Dorr. Reynolds won by pin in 54 seconds during a dual meet Saturday. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ehs_ntwr-1.jpg Eaton’s Spencer Reynolds battled M. Dorr. Reynolds won by pin in 54 seconds during a dual meet Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@civitasmedia.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.