Blazers fall on emotional night

NEW PARIS — Playing with the death of a classmate still fresh on their minds, National Trail’s girls’ basketball team put up a fight against visiting Lincoln (Cambridge City, Ind.), but ultimately came up short in a 60-50 loss on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

A moment of silence was held prior to tip-off.

Playing just three days after the death of NTHS student Olivia Wallace, who died in a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 7, the Blazers fought through the emotions and jumped out to a 14-9 lead after the first quarter.

But Lincoln limited the home team to just five points in the second quarter to take a 29-19 halftime lead.

Lincoln led by as many as 17 points, but Trail kept fighting back and trailed just 41-32 heading in to the final quarter.

“The effort level from the team tonight was fantastic,” Trail coach Troy Ferguson said.

Freshman Makena Laird tied her career-high, scoring 17 points. Senior Payten Laird added 13, and sophomore Savanna Abner scored eight.

Sophomore Evan Byrd added seven and junior JaLynn Byrd had five.

The Lady Blazers’ game with Newton that was scheduled to for Thursday, Jan. 12, was postponed.

Trail was scheduled to return to action Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home, against CCC foe Arcanum. The Blazers were scheduled to host Ansonia on Thursday and Franklin-Monroe on Saturday.

National Trail freshman Makena Laird scored a career-high 17 points in the Blazers' 60-50 loss to Cambridge City Lincoln on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@civitasmedia.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

