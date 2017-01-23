Arrows rusty in first game in nearly a month

CAMDEN — Playing for the first time in nearly a month, Preble Shawnee’s girls’ basketball team couldn’t shake off the rust.

Prior to playing Monroe on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Arrows had not played a game since Dec. 19.

The layoff hurt as Shawnee dropped a 30-27 contest to the host Hornets, but the Arrows bounced back the next night with a 56-41 win over Carlisle.

Against Monroe, the Arrows held a 9-4 lead late in the first quarter and still led 10-8 after one and 15-14 at halftime.

The Hornets, though, went on a 9-0 run to take a 23-15 lead.

Shawnee rallied to take a 25-24 lead on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Logan Hollon with just under six minutes left in the game. The team exchanged leads three times over the final few minutes with the Hornets finally taking the lead for good at 28-27.

Holding a 30-27 lead, Monroe fouled with seven seconds left so the Arrows couldn’t get off a 3-point shot, but Shawnee missed the first free throw and was forced to foul with 4.4 seconds left. Monroe missed its free throw and the Arrows got the rebound and the ball to Nicole Simms, whose contested 3-point shot from about 25 feet came up short as time expired.

On Thursday, Shawnee raced out to a 17-11 lead after the first quarter at Carlisle, and led 36-22 at the half.

Shawnee (3-7, 3-3 SWBL) was scheduled to play at Tri-County North on Tuesday, Jan. 17, before hosting Fenwick on Thursday. They will close out the week with a trip to Waynesville on Saturday night.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@civitasmedia.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

