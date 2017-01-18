Talawanda basketball: Braves battle through tough week

OXFORD — After opening the season 7-1, the Talawanda girls’ basketball team has lost three straight, including two games in the Southwest Ohio Conference. The Lady Braves dropped games to Edgewood and Northwest last week and are now 3-2 in the SWOC.

Talawanda hosted Edgewood in a matchup of two teams unbeaten in the SWOC going into the game. The game was held at Talawanda High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Both teams struggled to put points on the scoreboard as neither team scored more than nine points in a quarter and only one player reached double-figures (Edgewood’s Jessa Brown, 10 points). In the end, Edgewood came away with a 31-28 win.

Talawanda trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 14-12 at halftime. They entered the fourth quarter down three points, 23-20.

The Lady Braves shot 28.6 percent from the field, including just 4-of-17 from three-point range. They were 4-of-8 at the free throw line.

Edgewood shot 32.5 percent, also had 4 three-pointers – but was just 1-of-9 from the line.

Emma Wright and Katlynn Woodruff each had eight points. Wright had four assists in the game and Woodruff pulled down 11 rebounds.

Talawanda was back in action on Saturday, this time on the road at Northwest. In contrast to the previous battle, Talawanda got the offense going early and scored a season-high 63 points. Unfortunately for the Lady Braves, they gave up a season-high mark as well, dropping the game 69-63.

Wright led the offensive attack with a season-high 33 points. She was 10-of-17 shooting, including 5 three-pointers and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

Addie Brown added 12 points and three assists. Gabby Lindley had eight points, four assists and two steals.

As a team, Talawanda shot 42 percent, hit 8 three-pointers and was 13-of-15 from the line.

Talawanda was schedule to continue a stretch of five straight away games with a trip to Madison on Monday, Jan. 9. They will go to Ross on the following Wednesday. They complete the stretch with away games at Little Miami and Harrison the following week.

Braves drop three in SWOC play

The Talawanda boys’ squad had a similar stretch as they struggled on offense in two losses last week and then dropped a tough game to end the week.

The Braves opened the week at Mount Healthy on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Talawanda was held to just 10 points in the second half and lost 54-26.

Evan James led the Braves with nine points and Josh Dewitt had seven rebounds.

On Friday, Talawanda hosted Edgewood and suffered their fourth straight loss, 51-39. The Braves were able to keep the score within reach for most of the game – down by just eight points at halftime, 26-18. But Edgewood was able to keep the advantage and take the win.

On Saturday, Talawanda reached the 60-point mark for just the third time this season. However, it was not enough for the win as Northwest won at home, 65-60.

The Braves fell behind early in this one – down 20-8 at the end of the first quarter. They bounced back in the second period, however, and trailed by just one at halftime, 24-23.

The second half was much the same as Northwest rebuilt its lead in the third quarter. They outscored the Braves 20-11 in the period, taking a 10-point lead into the final frame. The Braves battled back in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead in half, but could not come away with the win.

James led the Braves again with 24 points and nine rebounds. Kelvin Reisenfield had 10 points and Andrew O’Donnel added eight.

Talawanda will be on the road again on Friday, Jan. 13, at Ross. They play their next home game against Hamilton on Tuesday, Jan. 17.