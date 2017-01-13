Pittman leads Eagles past Ross

EATON — Eaton’s boys’ basketball team bounced back from consecutive losses by defeating Ross on Saturday, Jan. 7, 61-50. The Eagles were able to get the offense going early in this one, after struggling to put points on the scoreboard in their previous games.

Eaton jumped out to an early lead against Ross and led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter. Eaton not only shot well, but also played tough on defense, leading to several easy baskets. Eaton held the Rams to just five points in the second quarter and took a 27-15 lead into the halftime locker room.

The first half lead was the key to the game as the teams played even in the second half. Ross outscored the Eagles 35-34 in the half, but couldn’t make up the deficit.

Trevor Pittman got back on track offensively with 25 points in the game. He had been held below his season average in the past two games. Pittman was 8-of-16 from the field in the game and 7-of-10 from the free throw line.

Grant Sullender also played well for Eaton with 17 points and 11 rebounds – his first double-double of the season. His point total also included three, three-pointers.

Aaron Tolliver added eight points, six rebounds and was 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

Eaton played without senior starter Danny Howard (injury) for a second straight game. Howard averages 8.6 points per game and 11 rebounds.

Brookville remains unbeaten

Brookville remained unbeaten and Eaton dropped a second game in a row on Friday, as the Eagles hosted the Blue Devils. Brookville opened the season 9-0 and remains atop the SWBl Southwestern Division standings, along with Franklin who is also unbeaten.

The Eagles struggled offensively in the first half against Brookville. They opened the game with an early basket, but then didn’t score again until their final possession of the first quarter.

Brookville opened the game with two three-pointers and a layup on their first three possessions. They jumped out to early 8-2 lead, but then went “cold” as well. The period ended with Eaton down 13-4.

The start of the second quarter was much the same as both teams struggled in the opening minutes. Brookville eventually took a time-out with just under six minutes to play, ahead 15-5. After the break, the Blue Devils went on an 8-0 run and opened up a 23-5 lead. The half ended with Eaton down 28-6.

Eaton was able to generate some offense in the second half, but was not able to close the gap. They played Brookville even in the third quarter, but trailed 41-17. The final score was 57-29.

Pittman led the team with nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Sullender added eight points and Tolliver pulled down seven rebounds.

Eagles travel to Tipp

In a non-league matchup on Tuesday, Eaton travelled to Tippecanoe High School. The Eagles trailed 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and 32-17 at the halftime break. The Eagles outscored Tipp in the second half, 23-21, but could not overcome the early deficit, suffering a 53-40 defeat.

Pittman was the only Eagle to reach double-figures with 13 points. He also had nine rebounds. Howard added nine points and had 14 rebounds.

Eaton was schedule to play Edgewood on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in non-SWBL action. They return to their league schedule on the following Friday travelling to Valley View. After 10 games the Spartans are 7-3 on the season, 3-1 in the SWBL’s Southwestern Division. They trail Brookville and Franklin, both unbeaten in the league going into the week.

Eaton junior guard Grant Sullender helped the Eagles get back into the win column with 17 points and 11 rebounds against Ross. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_EATON-BB-1-3.jpg Eaton junior guard Grant Sullender helped the Eagles get back into the win column with 17 points and 11 rebounds against Ross. Senior Donnie Nicodemus pulled down eight rebounds in the Eagles’ win over Ross. Nicodemus’ effort was key with leading rebounder Danny Howard unable to play with an injury. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_EATON-BB-2-3.jpg Senior Donnie Nicodemus pulled down eight rebounds in the Eagles’ win over Ross. Nicodemus’ effort was key with leading rebounder Danny Howard unable to play with an injury. Eaton was aggressive on offense and defense against Ross. The Eagles’ defense led to several lay-ups and free throw attempts. Lew Bowser chipped in six points including 4-of-6 from the free throw line. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_EATON-BB-3-3.jpg Eaton was aggressive on offense and defense against Ross. The Eagles’ defense led to several lay-ups and free throw attempts. Lew Bowser chipped in six points including 4-of-6 from the free throw line. Eaton senior Lew Bowser attempted to get the Eagles’ offense going by taking the ball to the basket. Brookville’s defense play aggressively throughout the game, consistently contesting Eaton shots. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_EATON-BB-4-1.jpg Eaton senior Lew Bowser attempted to get the Eagles’ offense going by taking the ball to the basket. Brookville’s defense play aggressively throughout the game, consistently contesting Eaton shots. Eaton senior Lew Bowser attempted to get the Eagles’ offense going by taking the ball to the basket. Brookville’s defense play aggressively throughout the game, consistently contesting Eaton shots. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_EATON-BB-5.jpg Eaton senior Lew Bowser attempted to get the Eagles’ offense going by taking the ball to the basket. Brookville’s defense play aggressively throughout the game, consistently contesting Eaton shots.