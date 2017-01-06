Miami women fall to Broncos, 85-60

OXFORD — The Miami University women’s basketball team fell in an 85-60 decision to Western Michigan on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Millett Hall. The defeat moved the RedHawks’ record to 6-9 (0-2 MAC) on the year, while the Broncos improved to 11-2 (2-0 MAC).

Leah Purvis came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points for MU. Kayla Brown joined her in double figures by chipping in 10 points. WMU’s attack was led by the 18-point performances of Deja Wimby and Marley Hill.

The Broncos opened up on a 7-2 run before back-to-back triples from Purvis and Kendall McCoy put MU ahead, 8-7, with 6:37 to play in the first quarter. WMU came back and scored the next 12 points, giving it a 19-8 advantage with 2:51 left in the frame. The teams traded buckets down the stretch with the Broncos ultimately holding a 25-12 lead through ten minutes of play.

Jazz Smith kicked off the second period with a layup but a quick 7-0 run by the Broncos extended their lead to 32-14 with 8:07 remaining. The Red & White answered by scoring 10 of the next 14 points to bring the deficit down to 12 at 36-24. WMU fought back with a 10-4 win of its own, sending the Broncos into the locker room with a 46-28 lead over the ‘Hawks.

The third quarter saw WMU work its lead up to 22 but Miami fought back with a 13-6 run that brought the score to 63-48 with 1:28 remaining in the frame. The Broncos closed the quarter with a mini run of 4-1, giving them a 67-49 lead with just 10 minutes to play.

Western Michigan capped off the game by outscoring the RedHawks 18-11 in the final quarter to seal the win.

Miami continues conference action with a quick trip to Toledo on Saturday. Tip between the RedHawks and Rockets is set for noon. The game can be streamed live on ESPN3.