South drops second straight

COVINGTON — Twin Valley South’s girls’ basketball team suffered its second straight defeat last week.

In its Cross County Conference opener, the Panthers struggled against host Covington on Thursday, Dec. 1, and suffered an 80-29 loss.

The Buccs raced out to a 20-4 lead after the first quarter and extended its lead to 47-11 by halftime.

Covington outscored South, 17-6, in the third quarter for a 64-17 lead.

With the loss, South falls to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in the CCC.

The Panthers were scheduled to return to action on Monday, Dec. 5, when they were to visit Dayton Jefferson for a non-league contest.

South is scheduleed to return to CCC play on Thursday when it entertains Miami East.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@civitasmedia.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

