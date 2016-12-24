Eaton falls to Oakwood

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s boys’ basketball team is off to a rough start in Southwestern Buckeye League action. The Eagles hosted Oakwood in their second SWBL game and were defeated 59-50. After a 3-0 start to the season, Eaton is now 3-2 overall, 0-2 in the SWBL.

Oakwood is one of three SWBL teams still unbeaten at this point in the season. The win over Eaton makes them 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the SWBL. After five games, Brookville and Franklin are also unbeaten on the season and 2-0 in league games.

Eaton and Oakwood were evenly matched and the game stayed close going into the fourth quarter. The Eagles trailed by one point entering the period, but Oakwood was able to pull away and take the win.

“We played well enough to win,” coach Bob Madden said. “Down two with 2:30 to go with the ball — but we made some crucial turnovers and shot selection the last minute took us out of the game.”

Both teams led at points throughout the first three quarters, with Eaton ahead after the first period, 13-11. They kept the advantage going into halftime, leading by four points, 28-24. Oakwood closed the gap in the third period and took the one point lead into the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t defend in the fourth as I would hope, but we will continue to work hard to get better at that. We are continuing to get better at what we want to do as a team but still have a lot of work to do. I like the direction we are heading, though,” Madden said.

For the second straight game, Eaton’s opponents shot better than 50 percent from the field, while the Eagles struggled at times. Oakwood shot 57 percent on 42 shot attempts – while Eaton took 54 shots, but converted on just 37 percent. Oakwood also had four players in double figures scoring.

Eaton was led again by Trevor Pittman with 17 points, right at his season average. Pittman remains among the top scorers in the SWBL.

Danny Howard and Aaron Tolliver each had nine points, with Grant Sullender adding seven. Howard also had 10 rebounds in the game.

Eaton traveled to play at Talawanda on Tuesday, Dec. 20 (information not available at press time). They will travel to New Madison for the Tri-Village Tournament on Dec. 27-28.

TCN falls flat against Brookville

Tri-County North shot just 19 percent from the field in a 75-27 loss to Brookville in a boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 16. Zach Edgin paced the way for the Panthers with 12 points. He was the only North player to reach double digits.

“We came out flat against them. We never could get comfortable in anything we were trying to do. We shot the ball at a dismal 18.9 percent for the game,” North coach Joe Smith said. “Their guards played good. I am still preaching to them that it comes down to playing with heart and confidence to be competitive.”

North fell behind 21-8 after the first quarter and trailed 45-14 at the half.

North (1-4, 0-1 CCC) was scheduled to play National Trail on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and to host Miami East on Friday.

TVS girls suffer loss

Twin Valley South’s girls’ basketball team was held scoreless in the second quarter of a 39-28 loss to visiting Dixie on Monday, Dec. 12.

During the second quarter, South was outscored 11-0, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Junior Mylan Crews led the Panthers with 13 points, while junior Kelsie Shafer added 12.

South (2-4), was scheduled to play Tri-County North on Saturday, Dec. 17, bu the game was postponed due to the weather conditions.

South was scheduled to play at Stivers on Tuesday, Dec. 20. They will return to action after Christmas when they host Arcanum on Dec. 27.

Oakwood’s defense played tight against Eaton’s leading scorer Trevor Pittman, forcing him to take the ball to the basket on several occasions. Pittman led the Eagles with 17 points. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_EATON-BB-3-1.jpg Oakwood’s defense played tight against Eaton’s leading scorer Trevor Pittman, forcing him to take the ball to the basket on several occasions. Pittman led the Eagles with 17 points. Eaton worked hard defensively, but Oakwood responded by shooting 57 percent from the field. Eaton’s Donnie Nicodemus (#33) goes for a block on the perimeter in the first half. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_EATON-BB-2-1.jpg Eaton worked hard defensively, but Oakwood responded by shooting 57 percent from the field. Eaton’s Donnie Nicodemus (#33) goes for a block on the perimeter in the first half. Eaton junior Grant Sullender drives in the lane against the Oakwood defense. Sullender scored seven points in the game. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_EATON-BB-1-1.jpg Eaton junior Grant Sullender drives in the lane against the Oakwood defense. Sullender scored seven points in the game.

TCN boys, TVS girls, drop games