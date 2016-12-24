Talawanda basketball: Lady Braves now 6-1 overall

OXFORD — Talawanda’s girls’ basketball team has now won five in a row and is 6-1 overall. With a win over Harrison on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Lady Braves pushed their record to 2-0 in the Southwest Ohio Conference and remain on top of the standings in the early going.

Edgewood also ended last week unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 1-0 in SWOC play..

The Lady Braves hosted Harrison on Saturday, Dec. 17, in their second SWOC matchup. Talawanda jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 56-31 win.

“The girls beat Harrison Saturday with balanced scoring and good team play,” varsity coach Tom Head stated. “Harrison double-teamed Emma Wright, but Jazz Bennett and Hannah Hurst picked up the scoring.”

Hurst led the team with 16 points and had seven rebounds. Wright was held to seven points, but found other ways to help her team with nine rebounds and five assists. Katlynn Woodruff pulled down seven rebounds.

Bennett scored 11 points off of the bench for Talawanda – including three shots from beyond the three-point arc.

Talawanda travelled to Indian Hill on Monday, Dec. 12 and picked up their fifth win of the season.

The Lady Braves jumped out to a nine point lead in the first quarter against Indian Hill — and that proved to be the key in the game. The two teams played fairly even in the three remaining quarters, with Talawanda coming away with a 49-45 win.

“The girls had a rough game against Indian Hill on Monday but held on to win the game. Emma Wright picked up the team as we struggled to protect the basketball and hit shots especially in the second half. The girls did a good job to hang tough and finish the game.”

Talawanda had three players reach double-figures in scoring, led by Wright with 20 points. She also pulled down 11 rebounds and added six assists and four steals.

After six games, Wright had scored 20 or more in three of those, double-figures in five games and had put together back-to-back double-doubles. She had 15 points and 11 boards in the team’s win over Little Miami.

Hannah Hurst scored 11 points and had seven rebounds against Indian Hill. Addie Brown added 10 points in the game, for her fifth game in double-figures scoring. Katlynn Woodruff pulled down nine rebounds.

The Lady Braves were scheduled to travel to Mount Healthy on Wednesday, Dec. 21. MH is 4-3 after seven games, 1-1 in the SWOC.

Talawanda boys open SWOC schedule against Little Miami

Talawanda’s boys’ basketball team hosted Little Miami in their SWOC opener on Friday, Dec, 17. The Braves looked to get off to a good start in the SWOC after an 0-3 start to the regular season.

The second quarter proved to be costly for Talawanda as Little Miami outscored the Braves 22-7. The Panthers went on to post a 66-42 win.

Talawanda played even with Little Miami and led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. LM, however, picked the pace in the second period and opened up a 30-17 lead at halftime.

The two teams played even in the third period with both teams successful offensively. LM outscored Talawanda 19-16 in the period, maintaining their double-digit lead going into the final quarter. Little Miami was able to close it out in the fourth and get the win.

Evan James led the Braves with 14 points. He added four assists, three steals and three rebounds. Justin Boggs scored 11 points. Josh Dewitt led the team with five rebounds, coming off of the bench.

Talawanda was scheduled to play Eaton at home on Tuesday, Dec. 20. They were to stay at home on Friday to play Harrison.

Talawanda senior guard Gabby Lindley shoots from the outside during the Lady Braves’ win over Harrison. Lindley had five points in the win, right at her season average. She also had three assists. She was part of Talawanda’s balance scoring attack that saw seven players score. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TAL-GBB-3-3.jpg Talawanda senior guard Gabby Lindley shoots from the outside during the Lady Braves’ win over Harrison. Lindley had five points in the win, right at her season average. She also had three assists. She was part of Talawanda’s balance scoring attack that saw seven players score. Talawanda’s starters saw limited action in the Lady Braves’ dominant win over Harrison. Junior guard Addie Brown had eight points in the Lady Braves’ win. She is averaging 14.6 points per game and had reached double-figures in four straight games coming into Saturday’s contest. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TAL-GBB-2-3.jpg Talawanda’s starters saw limited action in the Lady Braves’ dominant win over Harrison. Junior guard Addie Brown had eight points in the Lady Braves’ win. She is averaging 14.6 points per game and had reached double-figures in four straight games coming into Saturday’s contest. Senior guard Hannah Hurst led the Lady Braves with 16 points against Harrison. Hurst’s offense was key to Talawanda’s win as Harrison double-teamed Hannah Wright. Hurst has scored in double-figures in her last three games. http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TAL-GBB-1-2.jpg Senior guard Hannah Hurst led the Lady Braves with 16 points against Harrison. Hurst’s offense was key to Talawanda’s win as Harrison double-teamed Hannah Wright. Hurst has scored in double-figures in her last three games.