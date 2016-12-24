Sports Beat

PS Holiday Tourney

The 33rd annual Preble Shawnee Holiday Tournament for varsity and junior varsity boys’ basketball teams will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30, at Preble Shawnee High School. Host Preble Shawnee will play Tri-County North on Thursday at 6 p.m. The second game, Edgewood versus Twin Valley South, will begin 7:30 p.m. Admission for the double header is $6 for adults and students. No passes will be accepted. The Junior Varsity teams will play at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday with admission being $4. JV opponents will be the same as the varsity on Thursday. The varsity consolation game will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, with the championship game at 7:30 p.m. The JV consolation game will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, with the championship game at 12:30 p.m.

Contact Brad Wright, Preble Shawnee Athletic Director, at 787-3541, for additional information.

U.S. Baseball Academy at NT

U.S. Baseball Academy is coming to National Trail High School on Sunday, Feb. 12, 19, and 26, and March 5. This concentrated four-week camp has sessions which last for 90 minutes. U.S. Baseball Academy’s Spring Training 2017 provides young players with advanced hitting, pitching, fielding/baserunning and catching training programs and instruction. The site will be operated by Dustin Thompson, NTHS Head Coach. For additional information or to register, visit www.usbaseballacademy.com, or call 866-622-4487. Advanced registration is required.