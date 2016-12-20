Trail beats South, 47-21

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Visiting National Trail used a 16-point advantage in the third quarter to pull away from host Twin Valley South on Thursday, Dec. 15, for a 47-21 win in a Cross County Conference game.

The Blazers jumped out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter.

After the fast start, the Lady Blazers overcame a slow second quarter where they were plagued with turnovers and missed shots, according to Trail coach Troy Ferguson.

The 11-point lead, was just six — 16-10 — by halftime.

The decisive third quarter, in which Trail outscored South, 22-6, was led by a 3-point barage from junior JaLynn Byrd, who made three 3-pointers, senior Payton Laird, who connected on a pair of treys and sophomore Evan Byrd, who added one.

According to Ferguson, the ability to make shots also let the Lady Blazers get into their full court pressure and force TVS into several third quarter turnovers.

On the night, JaLynn Byrd poured in 14 points, Payton Laird added 10, Makena Laird scored 9, and Evan Byrd contributed six.

For South, no player scored more than four points.

The Lady Blazers (4-1, 1-1 CCC), was scheduled to play Brookville on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and at Bradford on Thursday.

South was scheduled to play Dayton Stivers on Tuesday, before hosting Arcanum on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@civitasmedia.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

