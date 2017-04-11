Student notes

Lauren Muncy

Lauren E. Muncy of Eaton, has been named to the dean’s list at West Virginia University for the fall 2016 semester. Muncy is a freshman majoring in Agricultural Extension Education with a minor in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources.

2017 OHSBCA Scholarship Game

Each year the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association awards scholarships to sons and daughters of active members of our basketball coaches association. This scholarship program was started in 1975 and has rewarded 363 student athletes with scholarship money since its inception. This year we are presenting 15 scholarships in the amount of $1,000. These scholarships are named in honor of a coach who has made significant contributions to Ohio High School Basketball. Greg Nossaman, 1st Past-President of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association, and Joe Balogh, Awards Director of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association will present a plaque to each of this year’s recipients. Andrew Augspurger of Twin Valley South H.S. is the recipient of the John Rossi Scholarship. Andrew is escorted by his parents, Tony and Dayna Augspurger. Andrew’s father has coached for 32 years and is currently the head boy’s coach at Twin Valley South.

Maria Kern

Maria Kern of Eaton, is a member of Ashland University’s Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society. Kern is majoring forensic biology. She is a 2016 graduate of Eaton High School. The Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society credits first-year individual students who have achieved a 3.5 cumulative grade point average in their first or first two semesters.