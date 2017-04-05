Student notes

Wittenberg dean’s list

Wittenberg University regularly recognizes students who maintain high educational standards. These students maintained a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the 2016 fall semester and earned a place on the Dean’s List: Katie Harman of Arcanum, Colton Johnson of Germantown, Luke Landis of Brookville, Charles North of Germantown and Cameron Willis of Eaton.

Breanna Fuchs

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) announced 355 students were named to the school’s latest “Honor Roll” for Junior High School. Among the students honored was Breanna Fuchs of Camden.

Brandon Fuchs

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) announced 590 students were named to the school’s latest “Honor Roll” or “Honor Roll with Distinction.” Among the students honored was Brandon Fuchs of Camden.