MVCTC students qualify for National BPA Contest

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Business Professionals of America (BPA) students competed at the recent Ohio BPA Contests with students from all over the state.

The following students qualified for the National BPA Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, May 10-14:

• Julianne Cramer, Computer Repair & Tech Support student from Eaton, placed in the Top Five in the Database Applications BPA Contest

• Steven Davis, Computer Network Engineering student from West Carrollton, placed in the Top Five in the SQL Database Fundamentals BPA Contest

• Brandon Davis, Computer Network Engineering student from West Carrollton, placed 2nd in the Systems Administration Using Cisco BPA Contest

• Azzuri Jackson, Computer Network Engineering student from Wayne, placed in the Top Five in the Systems Administration Using Cisco BPA Contest

• Alexander Lewis, Computer Network Engineering student from Vandalia Butler, placed 3rd in Computer Network Technology Contest

• Jaime Martin, Game Programming & Web Applications student from Miamisburg, placed 2nd in the Java Programming BPA Contest

• Christopher Phelps, Game Programming & Web Applications student from West Carrollton, placed 2nd in the C++ Programming BPA Contest

• The Business Ownership team of Isabelle Middleton (Tri-Village), Alison Pierce (Wayne), and Kaitlan Thompson (Arcanum) placed 1st in the Global Marketing Team State BPA Contest.

BPA is a national student organization that serves Business and Information Technology students. Members participate in activities that promote leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills, as well as competing in BPA contests related to their career field at the local, regional, state, and national levels.

