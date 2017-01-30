Wright named Presidential Scholar finalist

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) senior Madison Wright was named one of five finalists from Ohio for the U.S. Presidential Scholar Program.

Madison is currently attending the MVCTC Biotechnology program. Her partner school district is Twin Valley South High School. She is the daughter of Frank and Teresa Wright of Eaton.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. Five Ohio CTE students were selected by the ODE State Superintendent as semi-finalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program CTE category, and 20 finalists will be honored nationwide this spring for their achievements and accomplishments in career-tech education.

Madison is a very active and driven young lady: she has been a member of the Twin Valley South volleyball, cross country, and track teams while in high school. Her dedication and hard work qualified her as All-Conference in volleyball, cross country, and track; All-County in cross country and track; and qualified her for State in cross country and track.

Besides being a very successful young athlete, Madison is also very dedicated to her school work. She is a Rotary Honor Scholar, National Honor Society member, Academic All-Ohio for cross country and track, and has made honor roll. She is also involved with HOSA at MVCTC and qualified for the Ohio HOSA State Competition in 2016. In her spare time, Madison volunteers at Dayton Children’s Hospital and at Jacob’s Ladder.

While attending MVCTC, Madison has earned college credits from Wright State University for Writing and Great Books; Clark State Community College in Pre-Calculus and Calculus; and from Sinclair College in Biology and Anatomy and Physiology.

After completing the MVCTC Biotechnology program and graduating from Twin Valley South, Madison will be attending college at Saint Francis University in the fall, majoring in Biology. She plans to attend medical school with the ultimate goal of becoming a pathologist.

