Public safety: Oxford Police reports

OXFORD — The Oxford Police Department filed the following recent incident reports:

Monday, March 13 — A male victim walked into the Police Headquarters lobby to file a report for a theft from his motor vehicle.

Monday, March 13 — Victim reported sometime during the night someone entered her unlocked vehicle while parked in her driveway at 215 N. Elm and took money from her center console. The victim stated this is the second time this has occurred. There are no suspects at this time.

Monday, March 13 — Officer met with a resident at the Oxford Police Department, who wanted to file a report concerning a theft from a motor vehicle.

Monday, March 13 — Victim reported sometime during the night time hours someone entered her unlocked vehicle while parked in the rear parking lot of 401 North Campus. She reported her Ohio driver’s license and a credit card to be missing. There are no suspects at this time.

Monday, March 13 — I responded to the police station for a report of a fraud. Upon arrival I met with a female who stated she was a victim of a scam where she lost $766.50. The victim stated she sent the money via Money Gram to help someone she thought she knew. Unknown suspects at this time.

Tuesday, March 14 — Officer responded to 101 W. High St. for a report of a theft of beer. While enroute, the officer noticed a male walking in the 0 block of E. High St. that matched the description of the suspect. Officer stopped the male and found a six pack of beer tucked under his coat. The male was arrested and cited for Petty Theft.

Tuesday, March 14 — Victim reported video showed a male suspect taking food products from the shelf and placing it into his coat pocket. Male then left the store without paying for the items. Male suspect has been identified and charges have been filed.

Tuesday, March 14 — Officer responded to the lobby to meet with a victim. The victim had a set of golf clubs stolen from his vehicle over the weekend while it parked at his residence.

Tuesday, March 14 — The defendant used a fictitious driver’s license to purchase alcoholic beverages. The defendant is 19 years old.

Tuesday, March 14 — While at Oxford Spirits, 21 Lynn Ave., one female under the age of twenty—one purchased three bottles of Colt 45 Malt Liquor and two cans of Four Loko Blaze with a fictitious Illinois driver’s license. Officer issued her citations for Sales to and Use by Underage Persons ORC 529.02e and for Certain Acts ORC 335.04.

Wednesday, March 15 — Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver in the McDonald’s drive through. The vehicle was located, and after a traffic violation was observed, the suspect vehicle was stopped. After a brief investigation, the driver (a 20 year old male) was taken into custody for OVI. The suspect submitted a breath sample that showed his BrAC to be .194.

Wednesday, March 15 — The defendant used a fictitious identification to purchase alcoholic beverages, while only being 19 years old. The defendant was issued summons for Sales to and Use by Underage Persons 529.02 OCC and Certain Acts Prohibited 335.04 OCC.

Wednesday, March 15 — While at Oxford Spirits, 21 Lynn Ave., officer observed a female, under the age of twenty—one, purchase alcohol with a fictitious license. She was issued citations for Sales to and Use by Underage Persons 529.02 OCC and Certain Acts Prohibited 335.04 OCC.

Wednesday, March 15 — A female was observed making a $57.46 purchase of alcoholic beverages while using a suspicious license at Kroger. She was stopped a short time later and it was determined she used a fictitious license to purchase the alcohol.

Wednesday, March 15 — A taxi driver was observed dropping an empty beer bottle from his vehicle. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with multiple offenses and transported to Butler County Jail.

Wednesday, March 15 — While observing Johnny’s Deli, officer observed two young females exit the store with liquor and deer. They began to load the liquor into two larger bags and walk east on Sycamore. Officer stopped the females and discovered they were under the age of 21 and both had fictitious IDs in their possession.

Thursday, March 16 — During a response to a noise complaint at a large party, a female was found to be in possession of an alcoholic beverage while under the age of 21 years old. She was charged and released.

Thursday, March 16 — An underage male was found to be in possession of alcohol. He was charged and released.

Thursday, March 16 — Subject was charged with Certain Acts Prohibited for attempting to use a fictitious driver’s license in his name to purchase cigarettes.

Thursday, March 16 — A Jeep Wrangler was observed traveling with a person pressed against the windshield due to excess occupancy. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be in possession of an open cup of green beer and under the age of 21.

Thursday, March 16 — Officer observed a male holding a can of beer walk over to the garage off the alley behind 108 E. Spring St. He then began to urinate on the garage. Officer stopped the male and found him to be under the age of 21. Officer issued him a citation for Sales to and Use by Underage Persons 529.02 OCC.

Thursday, March 16 — The defendant was in possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage. The defendant was found to be 20 years old and not permitted to be in possession of an alcoholic beverage. Subject was charged with Sale To and Use By Underage Persons.

Thursday, March 16 — Officer stopped a subject walking in the E/W alley off of the 200 block of S. Poplar. The subject was holding an open can of Natural Light beer and was found to be under the age of 21. Officer charged the subject accordingly.

Thursday, March 16 — In the alley to the rear of 210 S. Main St., officer observed a 19-year-old male holding two cans of beer. Officer issued him a citation for Sales to and Use by Underage Persons 529.02e.

Thursday, March 16 — At a large party at 210 S. Main St., officer observed an intoxicated female on the west/east alley next to this residence. Officer stopped her and found she was under the age of 21. Officer issued her a citation for Sales to and Use by Underage Persons 529.02e.

Thursday, March 16 — While attempting to address a noise violation at 210 S. Main Street, officer observed a female carrying an open bottle of Vodka and red cup with alcohol in it while walking down the alley. The female was found to be underage and in possession of a fictitious Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Thursday, March 16 — An underage male was arrested for possession of alcohol in the 200 block of S. Main St.

Thursday, March 16 — A male subject was seen pouring shots of spiced rum to random party goers at the scene of a noise complaint. He was identified and found to be under the age of 21.

Thursday, March 16 — At a large part at 405 E. Vine, four subjects were observed holding cans of beer. After confirming they were under the age of 21, officers issued each of them a citation for Sales to and Use by Underage Persons OCC 529.02e.

Thursday, March 16 — At a large party at 210 Tallawanda Rd., officer observed a male holding a can of Four Loco. After finding the male was under the age of 21, the officer issued him a citation for Sales to and Use by Underages Persons OCC 529.02e.

Thursday, March 16 — A local woman was reported missing by her family after she left home two days ago and has yet to return.

Thursday, March 16 — Officers were dispatched to McCullough-Hyde Memorial to speak with a 22-year-old female who reported being assaulted.

Thursday, March 16 — Staff at Brick Street Bar contacted police when they located a highly intoxicated male passed out in front of their bar. He was underage and unable to care for himself. The male was transported to McCullough Hyde Hospital for treatment and was charged with multiple liquor violations.

Thursday, March 16 — An individual continued to return to a local bar after being denied entry and arguing with staff. He was arrested for trespass. During processing, he became agitated and began resisting officers. He was charged and transported to Butler County Jail.

Thursday, March 16 — Officer responded to the area of 9 W. High Street in reference to an unknown male subject attempting to push his way into an apartment. When the subject was told to leave, he knocked the phone out of the victim’s hand and pushed her back. At this time, no further suspect information is available.

Friday, March 17 — A suspect was detained at 45 East Bar where he was observed struggling with bar security. He was found to be both intoxicated and under the legal drinking age. The suspect was arrested and transported to OPD. The suspect eventually became ill due to his level of intoxication and was transported by Oxford Life Squad to McCullough Hyde Hospital.

Friday, March 17 — Civil issues between individuals on a lease at 716 S. College Ave. Informational report taken.

Saturday, March 18 — The father of a six year old male reported he found injuries on the boy after he picked him up from his mother.