Veterans News

James E. Ryan Post 322

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing. Euchre every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, is located at 1477 Ohio 503 S. Sons of the American Legion fish fry will be 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21. SAL breakfast will be Sunday, Feb. 5, from 8-11 a.m. Rock the Jukebox and 50/50 raffles, Friday, Jan. 20 from 8-11 p.m. and Feb. 24, 8-11 p.m. Post 322 American Legion is in need of a person to take over as Editor/Publisher of the newsletter. Last issue will be January/February. Contact Phil Hurst for details, 937-839-7067 or email hurstp2010@yahoo.com.

D.C. trip planned

Preble County Veteran Services will host a trip to Washington, D.C. Sept. 21-23, via motor coach. Any veteran and their spouse who would like to attend is encouraged to stop by Veteran Services and pre-register. The cost of the trip is $350 per person. Payment is required at the time of registration. The bus only holds 56 people so space is limited and seating will be provided on a first come first served basis. For additional information, contact Veteran Services at 937-456-6111.

Support needed

This fall, local WWII, Korean, Vietnam and peacetime veterans will take a journey to the nation’s capitol. They will travel to Washington, D.C. to be honored at the memorials built in their honor. It is a journey they have earned and for many it will bring closure and peace. Over 1,500 WWII soldiers die each day and never get to see their memorial. Korean and Vietnam veterans are not far behind. Support is needed to help Preble County Veteran Services show them their sacrifices are appreciated. Contributions can be made via check to American Legion Post 322, C/O Veteran Services, 108 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320.

Camden Post 1577

Camden Post 1577 auxiliary meetings are the first Tuesday each month, at 7 p.m. Men’s meeting is the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

American Legion Post 215

American Legion Post 215, 1000 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, holds regular members’ meeting 7 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Lunches available to the public Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with free delivery. Call 456-5767. Chicken fry first Friday every month 6-8 p.m. $10. Public welcome. Marinated pork chop dinner is the second Friday every month, 6-8 p.m., $9. Public welcome. Fish dinners every Third Friday 6-8 p.m., $9, public welcome. Check them out on FaceBook. Hall available for rentals to general public with seating capacity of 138. Call 456-5767 for details and reservations.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

“We Care” Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services has launched a new program entitled “We Care”. Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. We have 16 businesses’ currently enrolled in the program. If your business would like to participate in this program, contact Veteran Services at 108 N. Barron St., Eaton.