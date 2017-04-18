Preble Shawnee Junior/Senior High on lockdown

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee Junior/Senior High School is currently on lockdown.

The following is information from school officials:

“We are still on lockdown. There is no immediate threat. The Sheriff Dept is on site. There is no intruder. We are dealing with only a written threat. Everyone is safe. We are asking that parents do not respond to the school.

“We are currently searching the building room by room to secure the facility. Afterwards, we will dismiss our JH/HS students for early release. Our bus drivers are on site and ready to take students home. Student drivers will be released at the same time. We will be asking that students not go to their lockers (drivers needing their keys will be allowed only to retrieve keys with staff supervision).

“The Sheriff Dept. does not want parents on site. Any student normally picked up by a parent or guardian will be bused to Camden and can be picked up at the First Southern Baptist Church of Camden on the corner of US 127 and ST RT 725.

“Students may return later to the school to retrieve items once the facility has been determined safe by authorities.

“We will announce the release time as soon as it is determined via FB, Twitter, website, and One Call.”