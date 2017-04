EATON — Students at Eaton High/Middle School have been evacuated to Eaton Church of the Brethren. The R-H staff is working to get updates/details as they become available. UPDATE: Students were evacuated due to a bomb threat written on a high school restroom wall. Students are being released to thier parents. Students who drive have already been sent home. Parents should be prepared to wait in traffic to get into the church parking lot.