Missing teen a runaway; PCSO seeking info

WEST ALEXANDRIA —The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a runaway juvenile from Woodside Drive near West Alexandria. Deputies are attempting to locate Natalie Sharrett, age 15. She is described as being 5’7” tall, 121 pounds with long red hair.

Sharrett left her residence yesterday afternoon between approximately 4:15 and 4:45 P.M. It is unknown if she left on foot or in a vehicle.

Deputies conducted follow-up yesterday evening and throughout the day today, attempting to identify anyone who may know her whereabouts. This follow-up included several visits to a former boyfriend’s residence on Dayton Liberty Road in Montgomery County, by Montgomery County deputies and Preble County deputies. Additional information received today is assisting deputies in their investigation.

Originally, social media sites were reporting that this was a possible abduction, due to a vehicle being seen on Woodside Drive at the time that Natalie was discovered missing. Deputies were able to determine that this was not an abduction.

Natalie was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a dark navy sweatshirt, shown in the top left photo that is attached.

Anyone who has knowledge of Natalie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Preble County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement immediately, so that she can be reunited with her parents. Natalie has been entered as a missing juvenile since yesterday afternoon in a nationwide system.

http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IMG_1564201712816436541.png