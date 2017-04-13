2017 Ohio Beef Expo results released

MARYSVILLE — Junior showmen, including several from Preble County, competed in the showmanship contest at the 2017 Ohio Beef Expo, held Saturday, March 18, in Columbus.

The competition, sponsored by Show Bloom and Cattle Visions, featured five age divisions, with awards totaling more than $5,000. Judging showmanship were Jim and Mary Bloomberg of Illinois. Winners included Skyler Ward of Preble County who received second place in Novice Showmanship.

The OCA Junior Show was held Sunday, March 19, during the Ohio Beef Expo at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus. The annual show spotlighted over 800 steers and heifers. Tom Hawk, Illinois, evaluated the breeding heifers while Matt Copeland, New Mexico, assessed the market animals. Major sponsors of the event included: Evans Cattle Company; Schaeffer Show Cattle; Green Oak Farms; BioZyme, Inc.; K-Buildings – Elgin Service Center; Fayette County Cattle Feeders; and Ohio Farm Bureau County Organizations. Champions of the event included Abbie Collins of Preble COunty, received Overall Champion Chianina breeding heifer.

Carson Shafer of Preble County received Reserve Champion Crossbred, Division IV Champion and Reserve Crossbred Div. IV Champion. Kinzee Shafer received 7th Overall Champion Shorthorn Plus and Champion ShorthornPlus.