District library plans events, activities

Kids and families

Sponge prints

For ages 8-12: we’ll make sponge prints from mystery grow sponges. Grow a shape from a mystery capsule, and we’ll use the sponge and paint to create a cool print. This program will be at:

West Manchester Library on Monday, April 17 at 4 p.m.

New Paris Library on Monday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Eldorado Library on Thursday, May 4 at 4 p.m.

Camden Library on Monday, May 8 at 4 p.m.

Homeschool Hour – Perspective

Our April Homeschool Hour will be another art lesson. This time, we will be focusing on drawing with perspective! We’ll have a discussion about how to draw three-dimensional objects, and how to work with one-point perspective.

This program will be offered on both April 19 and 26 at the Eaton Library at 3 p.m. Registration is not required, but reserved materials are only guaranteed if you sign up for one of these dates in advance

Tween Film Club

Are you interested in the movie making process? Want to try it out yourself? Then join us for the Tween Filmmakers Club (ages 8-12)! Work with other tweens to create a script, props, and costumes, then help film and edit a short movie at the Eaton Library! This program includes 4 progressive sessions: May 3, 10, 17, and 24. The viewing party for the finished film will be Wednesday, May 31 at the library! Each child will get a DVD of the completed movie.

Registration is required for this program (Spaces will be limited!). TFC is intended for children ages 8-12 and will run from 4:15-5:15 p.m. For more information, or to register, call Sarah Tozier, Clayton Jaros, or Magrace Landwehr at 937-456-4331.

Teens

Teen Gaming

We’ll play from an assortment of board games and video games at this program for teens in grades 6-12. The games we play depend on attendance, so make sure to bring your friends! Catch the gaming program at:

West Manchester Library on Monday, April 17 at 5 p.m.

New Paris Library on Monday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Eldorado Library on Thursday, May 4 at 5 p.m.

Camden Library on Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m.

Cactus Party

Have you ever eaten cactus ice cream? Take a stab at ‘cactus culture’ with this teen program based around the prickly plants. We’ll make paper succulents, a kawaii cactus, and eat some unique cactus-flavored snacks at the Eaton Library on Tuesday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Teen card game: Pit

Come play the classic card game of market bartering! Trade your commodities, pass the bull, and use this as a good excuse to make noise in the library. Program is for grades 6-12, and it’ll be at the Eaton Library on Tuesday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Anime Club

The Anime Club returns in May! Watch anime, try Japanese snacks, and craft with Fuse beads at the Eaton Library on Tuesday, May 2 at 3:30 p.m. Anime Club is for teens in grades 6-12.

Adults

Genealogy lock-in rescheduled for April 22

The date for the Night Owl Prowl genealogy lock-in has changed from April 1 to April 22:

Join the researchers at the Preble County Room at 450 S. Barron St. in Eaton to take the next step in your genealogy search. Whether you’re just getting started on your family tree or looking for a few more branches, research assistance will be available at the Night Owl Prowl, the Preble County Room’s genealogy lock-in from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Take advantage of the many historical research documents available at the Preble County Room, and enjoy access to the Ancestry.com library edition, which is available at any computer inside the eight PCDL locations. Bring a snack to share with your fellow genealogists.

Introduction to the library website and catalog

Did you know you can request items, renew your checked-out items, and keep track of library events online at www.preblelibrary.org? The Eaton Library is hosting a class to teach you how to use the website and online catalog. Join us Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. to learn how easy managing your library account can be.

Crafts for adults

Each branch of Preble County District Library has an adult craft in April.

We’re making sock bunnies at the West Alexandria Library on Tuesday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. Note: this craft was originally scheduled for April 6.

We’ll make our own necklaces at the Eldorado and West Manchester branches. The necklace craft will be at the West Manchester Library on Monday, April 24 and at the Eldorado Library on Tuesday, April 25. It’ll be at 4 p.m. each day.

Intermediate Microsoft Excel Class

Learn a little more about Microsoft Excel in this class at the Eaton Library on Tuesday, April 18 at 3 p.m. We’ll cover: formatting charts and spreadsheets, moving data between worksheets, sorting data, and creating simple budgets. Some experience with computers and/or Excel highly preferred.

Tai Chi with Sandra Loy

Learn about Tai Chi with Sandra Loy; tai chi instructor, licensed massage therapist and personal trainer. Join us Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Library.

Eaton Library Creative Writers Group

Do you like to write? Join your fellow writers at the Eaton Library once a month for our Creative Writers Group. You don’t have to share, but you are certainly welcome to. We’ll provide writing activities and prompts for those who need a little extra inspiration. The next meeting of the Eaton Library Creative Writers Group is Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m.