Earth Day Initiative seeking volunteers

PREBLE COUNTY — This year on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, local organizations are teaming up to clean area parks for an “Earth Day Initiative.”

Volunteers are needed to clean and beautify area parks.

Interested groups should meet from 8:45-9:30 a.m. at Eaton High School to disperse to various community parks. From 9:30 a.m. to noon they will be working at the parks. Following the clean up, all participants are invited to a free lunch held at the Preble County Fairgrounds, in Barn One. Lunch is slated to end at 1:30 p.m.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided.

Volunteers are welcome bring their own gloves and work materials, if possible. If interested, contact the Preble County Community Outreach Facebook page or [email protected] so organizers can get a lunch count. They are asking that groups or individuals volunteer and help.