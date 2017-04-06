Ribbon cutting held for Wildcat Sports & Graphics

EATON — Wildcat Sports and Graphics LLC. held its grand reopening and open house on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. The event was to celebrate a new downtown location and original owner Jeff Weireter coming back to the business.

Wildcat Sports and Graphics is located at 121 E. Main St. and provides custom screen printing, tuxedo rental, varsity jackets, and local school paraphernalia. They are hoping to expand into signs, banners, awards, and trophies.

According to Weireter, the business reopened in the new location last March. Wildcat has been open consistently since 1991, but Weireter himself sold the business and moved to Michigan in 2011. Last year he saw an opportunity to repurchase the business and now it is back under original ownership.

He said, “We’ve been here, building things up to the way they were before I sold it. We’re working on trying to get up to speed again. We recently won the small business of the year, we’re really excited about that. So now we’re trying to kick off the prom season with this grand opening.

“We’ve been here for a year so we want to let everybody know where we’re at and to stop in and see us.”

According to Weireter, business has been going well for Wildcat. “Of course in the beginning of the year, January and February, is always a slow time for us. We can definitely see a pickup in the last few weeks of business,” he added.

The grand reopening included a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday followed by an open house, but the main part of the open house took place on Saturday where Wildcat provided popcorn and door prizes. The big prize was a varsity jacket, with the second prize being a free tuxedo rental. They also had t-shirt giveaways throughout the event.

“We’re getting a lot of good response from customers to find out that I’m back in the business. I’m getting a lot of good feedback about that,” Weireter said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for Wildcat Sports & Graphics was held on Friday, March 24. Participants included Preble County Chamber members Pam Barr (left), Ray Potter and Jason Moles, Wildcat owners Natalie Ater, Jeff Weireter, Tonya Weireter; and Sarah Wykawith Preble County Development Partnership (right). http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_1Wildcat3.jpg A ribbon cutting ceremony for Wildcat Sports & Graphics was held on Friday, March 24. Participants included Preble County Chamber members Pam Barr (left), Ray Potter and Jason Moles, Wildcat owners Natalie Ater, Jeff Weireter, Tonya Weireter; and Sarah Wykawith Preble County Development Partnership (right). http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_1Wildcat4.jpg http://registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_1Wildcat5.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler [email protected]

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH