News briefs

PCPD giveaway

The Preble County Park District will be at the Preble County Expo again this year. They will be featuring a children’s activity with the program director, on Friday from 3-7 p.m. On Saturday, they will be giving away a Stihl chain saw donated to the Park District by Forest Resource Consultants Inc. To win, stop by booth 71 and sign up on either day to be eligible. Participants do not have to be present to win. The drawing will held at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Expo is Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, at the Preble County Fairgrounds.

Road closing

Beginning April 3, at 7:30 a.m., Roberts Road is closed between Mendenhall Road and 3145 Roberts Road for approximately 5 weeks for a full bridge replacement. This will be closed to all traffic. Stay updated at the closure at www.prebeng.org.

Feather Party

The Eaton Lions Club’s Feather Party will be held Thursday, April 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Bruner Arena on the Preble County Fairgrounds. Proceeds go to sight conservation and community projects.

Guided wildflower walks return to Silvoor

Wildflower walks will be held at 1 p.m. on Sundays until May 14 at Silvoor Biological Sanctuary in Oxford. Meet at Miami University’s Peffer Park shelter, located off U.S. 27. Free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bentley Brymer at [email protected]

PCRTA meetings

Preble County Retired Teachers Association President Harold Niehaus announced the dates for 2017 PCRTA meeting as follows: April 11, June 13, Sept. 12 and Nov. 14. All meeting dates are on the second Tuesday of the month, and all begin at noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Enterprise Rd., Ingomar, near West Alexandria. All retired educators are encouraged to attend. In addition to socializing and a meal, PCRTA shares news of interest to all retirees, information regarding STRS and ORTA benefits, legislation, local community and school interests, the Tools for Schools initiative, entertainment and much more. For more information, visit the website, www.pcrta.org.

Tornado siren testing

Testing of all sirens in the county will be conducted on the first Wednesday of each month at noon. In the event of inclement weather, sirens will not be tested that month.

Twin Valley Schools kindergarten registration

Twin Valley Community Schools’ spring 2017 kindergarten registration and free spaghetti dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the TVS Elementary commons. Additional registration dates are Tuesday, April 11-Friday, April 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 1 are eligible to enter kindergarten. Families should come to the elementary school office at Door 26. The child’s birth certificate, immunization record, custody papers (if applicable) and two forms of proof of residence are necessary. Proof of residence can be a local utility bill, lease, voter or vehicle registration, bank or insurance statement, or a pay stub with current address within the TVS school district. If attending the April 6 dinner, RSVP is requested to the elementary office, at 937-839-4315.

Tri-County North Local Schools kindergarten registration

Tri-County North Local Schools will be holding its kindergarten registrations the week of Monday, April 10-Friday, April 14, in the TCN District Office. Times will be: April 10, 11, 12 and 14 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and April 13, from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. 2017-18 kindergartners must be five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017. The following must be submitted at the time of registration for all new students: certified birth certificate from the Health Department. ( A hospital birth record is not acceptable;) original copies of any custody orders, decree or modifications of orders relevant to the child; physicians’ immunization records; three forms of proof of residency (visit www.tcnschools.com for a complete list of acceptable forms of proof of residency.) Call 937-962-2671 or 937-833-2974 with any questions.

Hydrant flushing

The City of Eaton Public Works Division will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday, April 10, through Friday, April 14. Consumers are advised not to wash clothes during this time period due to the possibility that the water may be discolored. The water will remain safe for consumption. Flushing is done periodically to rid the system of unwanted iron and manganese accumulations to ensure that water quality is maintained. This process also allows us to check the operation of each fire hydrant and make any needed repairs. Flushing your hot water heater at this time is recommended to ensure good water quality in your home. Any questions concerning system flushing or any water quality issues should be directed to the Public Works Division at 456-7157.

NT Alumni Car Show

The National Trail Alumni Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at National Trail High School, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Rd., New Paris. Top 20 and dash plaques will be awarded. All makes and motorcycles welcome. Registration will be from 10 a.m.-noon. Awards will be distributed at 3 p.m. All proceeds go toward alumni scholarships. There will be food, music, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Visit www.ntalumniassociation.com for more information.

Delta Theta Tau bingo

Delta Theta Tau Sorority will be holding its annual Spring Bingo at the National Trail High School cafeteria on Tuesday, April 11. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the games begin at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased pre-sale from sorority members for $15. The ticket price at the door is $20. As always, all of the profit from this event goes towards scholarships for National Trail graduating seniors.

Easter egg hunt

Kiwanis and Delta Theta Tau will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m. rain or shine. The event will be held at the Old Jefferson School Grounds in New Paris. There will be candy and prizes for the following age groups: five and under, six to eight, nine to 11, 13 and above.

NT Kindergarten registration

National Trail Schools will have its kindergarten registration on Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Required paperwork can be found on the National Trail Local School website. Registered students will need to be five years old on or before Aug. 1.

COG meeting

The Preble County Schools Regional Council of Governments will be meeting on Tuesday, April 18, at 9 a.m. at the Preble County Educational Service Center, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting is to review insurance programs and any other business that needs to be brought before the COG at that time.

Oxford Kiwanis Pancake Day

Oxford Kiwanis Pancake Day is set for Saturday, April 29, from 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Talawanda High School. The meal will include pancakes, sausage and a beverage. Cost is $5 in advance, $6 at the door. Children under 5, free. Tickets are available from any Kiwanis member.

COG meeting

The Preble County Schools Regional Council of Governments will be meeting on Friday, May 19, at 1 p.m. at the Preble County Educational Service Center, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting is to review insurance programs and any other business that needs to be brought before the COG at that time.

Relay for Life set

The Preble County Relay for Life this year will be Saturday, June 10, from 3 p.m-midnight at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Organizational meetings are the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at Bruce Elementary School in Eaton. Anyone interested in forming a team for this family event and raising money for cancer research is invited to attend the meetings or call 937-733-9534 for additional details. This event allows everyone in the community to celebrate those who have survived, grieve for those lost to cancer and empower others to fight back against a disease that takes too much.

Humane society wish list

The Humane Society of Preble County is always in need of the following items: cat litter (scoopable or non-scoopable), dry kitten food, canned puppy food, Clorox bleach, liquid Lysol or Fabuloso, liquid laundry detergent, air freshener, trash bags (33 gallon or tall kitchen bags), large Nyla bones and fabric softener sheets for dryers. Drop off these much-needed items to the shelter during operating hours. The Humane Society of Preble County is located at 951 S. Barron St, Eaton.

PCESC meetings

The regular monthly meetings of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month, with noted exceptions, at the PCESC facility located at 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton, at 5:30 p.m. Meeting dates are: April 26 (at the ESC Alternative School;) May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 16 (moved to the third Wednesday;) Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 15 (third Wednesday;) Dec. 15 (fourth Friday, time changed to 3:30 p.m.)