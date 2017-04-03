Business Expo next Friday, Saturday

When: Friday, April 7, 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

EATON —The annual Preble County Business Expo begins Friday, April 7 and continues Saturday, April 8 in the Expo Building on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton.

The event includes a wide variety of businesses, nonprofits, service groups and local organizations participating. Vendors include lawn, garden and landscaping companies, insurance and banking institutions, home repair and improvement businesses, healthcare, animals, RVs, auto and motorcycles, technology and marketing companies and more.

Admission is $1.

The Expo runs from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Preble County Business Expo is held each year at the Business Expo Center located on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. This two-day event averages over 90 vendors and attracts over 1,000 attendees each year.

The 2017 Expo is supported by grand sponsors: Preble County Safety Council, Preble County Development Partnership, Reid Health and Wallace Heating and Air.

Other Expo sponsors include Fidelity Health Care, Lawn Plus, Eagle Fence Construction, Preble County Medical Center, Boone’s Power Equipment, Brubaker Grain & Chemical, Summitt Chiropractic, Business Design Guys, Koenig Equipment, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Consumer Support Services, Larkin Cobb Chevrolet; SVG Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Truck; Quaker Trace Tractor

Event sponsors include GMT Roofing, D&D RV and Auto LLC and Fitzwater Tree and Lawn Care.

Food vendors this year include Buckeye Jakes and Bratt Tasties.

At press time, nearly 70 exhibitors were listed as signed up to display their services and wares.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

